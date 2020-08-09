Thabane begs for unity

MASERU-FORMER Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has pleaded with the All Basotho Convention (ABC)’s national executive committee to keep the party united.



Thabane was speaking in a rare meeting with the committee at the party’s new offices at the Moon Star Complex yesterday afternoon.

“He asked us to bury the hatchet and move forward as a united party,” said ABC Secretary General Lebohang Hlaele.



Hlaele said Thabane told them that he had already been approached by some political veterans who implored him to stop the party from splitting.

Hlaele said Thabane told them that they should strive to keep the party united until the 2022 elections.



“He said we should put our differences aside and move forward as a strong party,” said Hlaele who described Thabane as being “jovial” during the meeting.



The secretary general said this was the first time that the committee had met Thabane to discuss party affairs.

The last meeting was at the State House in February when relations between the leader and the committee were frosty.

Hlaele said the party will soon call a press conference to announce that “we are once again a united party”.



Professor Nqosa Mahao, the party’s deputy leader who had bitter fights with Thabane, also attended the meeting.

Hlaele said the meeting was an indication that the factions in the party were finally “finding each other”.



It however remains to be seen if the peace will hold.

Previous attempts have come to naught as the squabbles persisted.

Equally uncertain is whether Thabane’s new attitude is shared by some of his supporters who have been opposed to the committee’s decision to form a coalition government that includes the Basotho National Party (BNP) and the Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL).



A group of MPs has been complaining that Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro had sidelined them from ministerial positions.

They have also accused the Prime Minister of failing to shield Thabane from prosecution.

Staff Reporter