Thabane, ’Maesaiah attack government

MASERU-FORMER Prime Minister Thomas Thabane and his wife, ’Maesaiah, this week launched a blistering attack on the government for allegedly neglecting workers.

Thabane launched the attack while addressing workers from Avani Lesotho and Avani Maseru who had marched to his Makhoakhoeng residence “begging for food”.



The march however appeared to have been stage-managed for a photo-shoot and soundbites as Thabane, who was ousted from power in May, pushes for relevance.

It is however not yet clear what Thabane and his wife’s game-plan is amid speculation that ’Maesaiah is eyeing a seat in Parliament.



The workers said the government, which has a stake in the Avani Hotels, should come to their aid after the hotels were shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The workers asked Thabane to intervene by talking to his successor, Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro, so that he provides them with food and money for accommodation.



Thabane, who still leads the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party, said he was disappointed that people whom he had left in power were treating him as if he no longer exists.

It was not clear if Thabane was asking to be consulted on key decisions by the new government.



He said what puzzled him was that he had cultivated a culture of giving back to the people when he was still in power.

He said he had hoped that his successors would follow in his foot-steps since they were working together.



“I think this is not correct. It ruins the structure of the state,” Thabane said.

The Avani workers told Thabane’s family that they were starving ever since Lesotho was placed into a lockdown in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the workers said they do not understand why their employer was not paying them yet the government has shares in the hotel group.

They alleged that the National Covid-19 Secretariat (Nacosec) was coughing out a lot of money for renting the hotel’s premises, they said.



The workers also claimed that the Ministry of Police was also renting the hotel’s premises where it pays rent on a monthly basis.

It was their hope that the government would dish out some allowances just to help them get through these difficult times.

Thabane said people who are still clinging to power think they have reached their destinations oblivious of the fact that “you do not have it until you die”.



“They are fooling themselves,” Thabane said.

He said this is the culture that they have to fight against.

However, Thabane said he believes in humanity because people have been made in the image of God.



“Thou shalt love your neighbour as yourself,” Thabane said.

Asked how he felt when scores of people stormed his home begging for food, Thabane said sometimes people make their own judgments when they are desperate.

He said it is quite stressing when people come to you in need of help especially when one no longer has the resources.



These hotel staff were singing “U kae Thabane lihotele li koetsoe?” loosely translated, ‘where are you Thabane now that hotels have shut down?’

They were holding written messages like, “Re kopa mohau” which translates into “We are asking for sympathy”.

Lesotho’s tourism sector is in comatose after the country’s borders were shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The two hotels have had to shut down, leaving thousands of workers seriously exposed.

The disgruntled hotel workers said they had decided to appeal to Thabane because he is still the leader of the biggest political party which is part of the government.



’Maesaiah said she did not understand why the workers were not being paid when some ministries were hiring the hotels’ offices for use.

She said she does not understand why the government pays Avani but on the other hand the same Avani refuses to pay Basotho.

’Maesaiah then gave each of the protesters a 12.5 kg bag of mealie-meal, some soup, salt and sugar beans.

