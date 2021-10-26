Thabane moves to counter Majoro

MASERU – All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Thomas Thabane, is going on a charm offensive starting this weekend in an attempt to counter a rival faction led by his deputy Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro.

The two have spectacularly fallen out over the direction the party should take.

The ABC’s secretary general Lebohang Hlaele, who openly accused Majoro of dishing out jobs to members of his faction only, said Thabane’s first rally will be in Mohale’s Hoek this weekend.

“After that he will go to the Teya-Teyaneng constituency to meet members there,” Hlaele said.



At the same time Majoro is busy attending “official duties” in the districts where he is meeting ABC members. This has in turn seen the party accuse Majoro of touting members behind Thabane’s back.

The differences between Thabane and Majoro are so serious with some insiders hinting the ABC could be headed for yet another damaging split.

The decision to have Thabane going to the constituencies on a “meet the people” tour comes a week after former Prime Minister launched a blistering attack on Majoro.

Thabane spoke during celebrations to mark the ABC’s 15th anniversary which Majoro did not attend.



Hlaele, who is fighting in Thabane’s corner, said those who did not attend the anniversary were against the leader.

Thabane himself admitted at the celebration that the party has two factions, one led by him and another by Majoro.

Thabane ordered Hlaele to make arrangements for him to meet constituencies as soon as possible.

Hlaele issued a circular earlier this week calling on members to attend Thabane’s rally in Mohale’s Hoek where he will meet the committees.

“The following week our leader will meet the Teya-Teyaneng constituency committees,” Hlaele told thepost.

He said the programme will start this coming weekend and end on December 12.



“He will then give us his decisions as a leader on who has the power to ensure law and order in the party,” he said.

He added they were not happy because the government was parceling out jobs to members of Majoro’s faction only.

“We cannot count how many but there are cries outside here,” he said.

A member of the national executive from Butha-Buthe district, Lepheane Lepheane, has attacked the Thabane faction in a voice clip this week.

Hlaele dismissed the complaints.

In the voice note Hlaele is heard speaking boldly about their schedule for Thabane to hold a constituency conference where the members are expected to give the way forward because “Majoro does not respect their party structures”.



Lepheane said they “will not be dragged to Makhoakhoeng”.

Makhoakhoeng is Thabane’s village.

“You cannot drag us by planning a celebration and telling us at the last minute and end up taking decisions there,” Lepheane said.

He also said the party decisions cannot be taken by a certain family, referring to Thabane’s family and his son-in-law Hlaele.

“We have our decisions that were made during the committee sitting not what I am seeing now,” he said.



Hlaele said he was considering writing a letter to Lepheane asking him to explain what he meant when he said they are the ones making decisions for the party at “someone’s house”.

He said Lepheane always visits the State House to meet Majoro.

“How is that different from Makhoakhoeng? Is that the party office?” Hlaele said.

Hlaele also said they are tired of people who are ruining the party to push their own agendas.

Nkheli Liphoto