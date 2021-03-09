Thabane to lead ABC campaign

MASERU-FORMER Prime Minister Thomas Thabane is not leaving politics any time soon and will lead the All Basotho Convention (ABC)’s election campaign next year.

This is according to one of the 12 resolutions passed by the ABC’s national executive committee this week.



Thabane will be 83 next year when he leads the ruling party into what promises to be a gruelling campaign.

The move appears to be meant to buy peace among the factions as the ABC tries to present a united front in what is likely to be a tricky election where the party’s membership is also divided.



It could also have been inspired by a desire to forestall a possible split in a party that appears to be on the verge of disintegration.

There are however strong indications that the controversial resolution will only postpone the leadership battle that has been brewing in the party for the past three years.



However, possible legal hurdles lie ahead if the ABC wins the election or has enough seats to lead a coalition.

The party’s constitution says the leader of the party automatically leads the government.

That puts Thabane in a position to return as prime minister, a position from which he was acrimoniously pushed out in 2020.



But that has the potential to shove the party into fresh leadership battles.

Thabane’s return as prime minister would favour one faction that has always insisted that he was unfairly ousted and has aggressively pushed for his return.

The faction supporting incumbent Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro is unlikely to stand for that.



There are also questions about Thabane’s political clout and health as the party braces for the election. Some in the party believe that Thabane is “damaged goods” because of the murder charges hanging over his head.

The murder charge against his wife is also seen as a liability.

Thabane’s ill-health is also a handicap. His wife has told the court that he suffers from Alzheimer’s and incontinency, both of which are associated with advanced age.



At 82, Thabane is also seen as way past his sell-by date.

Some party insiders doubt he has the stamina for the bruising campaign.

Yet despite these potential pitfalls, the ABC is sticking with Thabane as it struggles to find someone to fill his shoes and paper over apparent cracks.

Lebohang Hlaele, the party’s secretary general, told thepost that the executive committee was emphatic that “the current leader Thabane will be the face of the ABC next year when the general election is held”.



“His term ends in 2024 as a leader of ABC and our constitution is clear that the NEC is elected once in five years,” Hlaele, who is fighting in Thabane’s corner, said.

“The executive committee’s tenure that will expire in 2024 includes Thabane as a leader, how can people wonder who will be our face in 2022 during general elections?”

“His mandate will come to an end in 2024, that is the only time that question could be asked.”



Hlaele, who is Thabane’s son-in-law, said the ABC constitution cannot be changed by “people in the streets or their opinions but by a constitutionally convened conference for the purpose”.

The party’s chairman, Sam Rapapa, said the question of who will be the ABC’s face next year is clear because Thabane will seek to retain his parliamentary seat in Abia constituency.



Rapapa said according to their constitution, the party leader in parliament will become prime minister in case of an election win.

Party insiders told thepost that the resolution was a compromise to avoid an imminent split.

“We were quite aware that if we did not compromise the party would seriously tear apart before the end of this year,” said an executive committee member who refused to be named.



“We cannot afford to go to next year’s election with a divided party, we need to unite more than ever before.”

The source said the agreement is that Thabane’s leadership will not be challenged until the current executive committee’s tenure expires and every position is contested.



The executive committee also resolved to discipline “people who will be seen in the constituency touting” for anyone who wants to challenge Thabane.



“It has been resolved that drastic measures should be taken against such ones because the ABC leader is still (around),” the resolution reads.

“There is no circular about the election of the leader.”

The resolution also said: “There shall be no people campaigning to split the party with these actions of theirs that do not follow the constitution.”

Nkheli Liphoto