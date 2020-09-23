‘The baobab tree has fallen’

MASERU-As soon as he learnt that I was from Zimbabwe, Ralechate ’Mokose burst into an old classical liberation song, Tondosangana kuZimbabwe.

It was a moving song that he sang with gusto while he slowly shuffled his heavy frame to the beat.



Only after that song was done, amid some heavy panting, did we sit down for the formal introductions.

’Mokose told me that he had learnt the song through his interactions with Zanla guerrillas when he was in exile in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Tanzania, under President Julius Mwalimu Nyerere, was a fierce proponent of the decolonisation agenda and hosted hordes of liberation fighters from southern Africa in the 1970s.



’Mokose related to us how he also surprised President Robert Mugabe when he sang for him the same song in perfect Shona when he visited Lesotho in the late 1990s.

This was the ’Mokose whom we came to know – an affable, down-to-earth man with a zest for life.



It was only after those pleasantries were done when we sat down sat down at his home in Kolonyama for what proved to be an incisive interview on his personal story and his take on Lesotho’s stormy politics.

We were soon to learn though that it was never going to be easy to extract certain information from the man during the two-hour long interview.

Ever the diplomat, ’Mokose would remain guarded in his responses. It took a lot of patient cajoling to get him to open up.



But when he eventually opened up, every word that he spoke appeared to have been carefully picked, distilled and scrutinised.

Our conclusion was that here was a man, steeped in the traditions of diplomacy, who did not want to unnecessarily offend both friend and foe.

When we spoke to him in August 2017, ’Mokose together with his close lieutenants, had bitterly fallen out with Pakalitha Mosisili over the control of the Democratic Congress (DC) party.



At the centre of the wrangle was a realisation by ’Mokose and his colleagues within the party that Mosisili, after a 11-year stint at the helm had played his part. And now it was time to pass on the baton.

When that failed, ’Mokose and his colleagues walked away from the DC party and formed the Alliance of Democrats (AD) party.



As the DC secretary general, there was one subject though that ’Mokose spoke with refreshing candour – the break-up of his beloved DC party and what ailed his beloved Lesotho.

’Mokose told us that some time in 2011, Mosisili called him and the party’s then deputy leader, Monyane Moleleki, where he told them of his plans to retire.



But he said something changed after the 2015 snap elections when the DC began a vicious and calculated attempt to de-campaign Moleleki who was Mosisili’s shoo-in successor.

“There was a group of youths who had been given a mission to tarnish the name of the deputy leader (Moleleki) under the guise that he was out to dethrone the leader,” he said.



After they lost their court battle ’Mokose and his colleagues walked out of the DC and formed the AD in November 2016.

Even after the split, ’Mokose still retained huge respect for “his leader and friend” – Mosisili – adding his only weakness was in not being decisive enough to stop the split.



And so even as he delivered telling blows against Mosisili during the interview, one could still feel some measured responses against one he continued to view as his leader and mentor.

’Mokose’s vision was to see a unified Basotho nation.



That was why he saw nothing wrong with the AD cobbling a coalition deal with Thomas Thabane’s ABC and the Basotho National Party (BNP), which his colleagues within the “congress parties” saw as “The Great Satan” in 2017.



He wanted to see a Lesotho that was at peace with itself so that all focus could be placed on developmental issues.

’Mokose, who was now Lesotho’s ambassador to Canada, died last weekend after a short illness. He was 71.

’Mokose is survived by his wife, ’Mamok’haloe ’Mokose, and six children, two boys and four girls.



The AD secretary general, Dr Mahali Phamotse, described ’Mokose as a pillar of strength and a towering figure in Lesotho’s politics.

“He was the cornerstone of the party,” she said.

Dr Phamotse said ’Mokose was very close to Moleleki since their days in the Basotho Congress Party (BCP) in the 1970s.



“The deceased has left an indelible mark in the party,” she said.

Dr Phamotse said ’Mokose had a passion for music and would occasionally organise a group of young girls to sing the party’s songs during election campaigns.

He too would join the girls in song with great passion, she said.

“We are not pretending. We have been really weakened by this death,” she said.



Foreign Affairs Minister ’Matšepo Ramakoae said the government was deeply saddened by ’Mokose’s death adding they had already expressed their condolences to His Majesty King Letsie III and the diplomat’s family.

She said preparations are already underway to repatriate ’Mokose’s remains home.



Ramakoae said ’Mokose will be given a state funeral.

She said they are still waiting for post-mortem results to determine the cause of death.

Sello Maphalla, who was ’Mokose’s former student at Leribe Secondary School, described his former mentor as a passionate educationist who was dedicated to his work.

He became my role model because of his dedication to work,” Maphalla said.

’Mokose was an English and History teacher at the then Leribe Secondary School between 1971 and 1987 when he was appointed headmaster.

He was a great entertainer who would dance and play his guitar in front of his students, Maphalla said.



The two’s paths were to later cross again when they were now both in Parliament.

Maphalla said he became an MP before ’Mokose and “so I became his teacher in Parliament, lighting a path for him in Parliament”.

He was later appointed chief inspector in the Ministry of Education. He served in that capacity for two years.



In 1994, Mokose was appointed Lesotho’s high commissioner to South Africa, a move that saw him serve in the diplomatic services for the next 13 years.

In 1999, he was appointed Lesotho’s ambassador to Denmark until he left to join full-time politics in 2002 when he was appointed Deputy Speaker of Parliament.



Between 2002 and 2010, ’Mokose served as Minister of Forestry and Land Reclamation. He later served as Minister of Agriculture under Mosisili’s government.

When Mosisili’s government collapsed in 2017, Mokose was appointed Minister of Water under Thabane’s government where his AD was a junior partner. He was later appointed High Commissioner to South Africa and then as Lesotho’s top envoy to Canada where he died.



’Mokose’s wife, ’Mamok’haloe, says her Christian faith is helping her cope with her loss.

“I have learned from the Scriptures that death will always be there. And no one knows when and how he or she will depart this planet Earth,” she said.

She remembers how her husband always cracked jokes in the family.

“I will miss my husband playing his guitar,” she said.

He loved all kinds of music, she said.



A successful farmer in his own right, ’Mokose would grow beans for sale in Kolonyama. He also kept sheep and cattle to boost the family’s income, she said.

Abel Chapatarongo & Molupe Majara