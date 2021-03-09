The battle for Teya-Teyaneng

…Thotanyana summoned for disciplinary hearing…..

MASERU-A bruising battle over who will represent the All Basotho Convention (ABC) in the Teya-Teyaneng constituency in next year’s elections broke into the open this week.



Lebohang Thotanyana, who wants to represent the constituency, has now been called for a disciplinary hearing for allegedly calling an unlawful meeting of party members at Ha-Mohlaetoa in the constituency.

Thotanyana will likely square off against Prince Maliehe if he wins the ticket to represent the party.

Maliehe is the current MP.



Thotanyana, who defected from the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD), is seen as the biggest threat to Maliehe’s grip on the constituency.

That is because he moved with a huge chunk of LCD supporters when he joined the ABC last year.

Thotanyana says the latest charge is part of a grand plot to knock him out of the electoral race.



The Teya-Teyaneng ABC constituency says Thotanyana convened the meeting without following party procedures at the constituency level.

This is according to the constituency MP’s secretary, Stephen Makhetha, who told thepost that “the issues are still confidential and we cannot talk about them in the media”.

“But I gave him the letter (inviting him to the disciplinary hearing) today,” Makhetha said.



The disciplinary hearing has been scheduled for March 14.

The committee says it wants Thotanyana to explain why he called the meeting at Ha-Mohlaetoa on November 15 last year.

“The constituency committee will be pleased by your presence,” he was told.



Thotanyana told this paper that “the war” is meant to throw banana skins in his way so that he is barred from contesting in the ABC primary elections next year.

“They only want to remove me from contesting for the 2022 elections,” he said.



He said there were people who are scared that he might come out victorious in the primary elections when he squares off against Maliehe.

Maliehe could not be reached for comment last night.

Thotanyana defected from the LCD in June last year. Under the ABC’s constitution he would qualify to stand as a party candidate in elections next year.



When he joined the ABC, he was welcomed by a faction led by Professor Nqosa Mahao that does not see eye-to-eye with Maliehe.

Thotanyana said allegations that he convened an illegal meeting last year were baseless and unfounded.

“I am very much surprised by all the allegations,” he said.



He said he was also aware that the constituency had written to ABC secretary general, Lebohang Hlaele, over what they said was “a broken procedure” when he joined the party.



He said all this was because Maliehe “fears for his position in the coming elections”.

The ABC spokesman Montoeli Masoetsa said he was not aware of moves to haul Thotanyana to a disciplinary hearing.

Nkheli Liphoto