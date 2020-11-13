The business of hair

MASERU-WITH her dream to pursue accounting studies up in smoke after her family failed to raise college fees, Nthatisi Motsamai decided to fall back on a skill she learnt from her sister while growing up.



The 25-year-old planned to enrol with the Centre for Accounting Studies after finishing high school. Now she is a distinguished hairdresser and even runs her own business after embarking on the trade in her home in Maputsoe Ha-Ben.



“The idea came when I was at the crossroads after failing to secure sponsorship from the National Manpower Development Secretariat (NMDS) to go to tertiary school,” she said, adding: “Life had to go on.”

Motsamai said she had been doing hair dressing for fun from an early age. After turning it into a full-time profession, she started honing her skills by doing online courses.



Two and half years into the business, she is already reaping the rewards of her never die spirit that saw her walking to clients’ homes during her early days in the business.

“I used to visit them at their places. Sometimes they would come to my home,” the young vibrant entrepreneur said.

With her small savings, she bought materials such as big mirrors and other items to help her get started.



Motsamai is one of 25 women who were assisted by Gender Links Lesotho to start their own businesses under a programme called Sunrise Entrepreneurs.

What makes her business stand out is her focus on nature, unlike her competitors who rely heavily on chemicals.



“My research has shown that most saloons use chemicals. So that is how l am going to beat them,” Motsamai said, oozing with confidence.

She said her knowledge of the biological system of the hair also differentiates her business from other competitors.



“One has to be very careful when doing hair because the head is a very sensitive part of the body. The nerves in the head do not have to be strained as that may affect proper functioning of the brain,” she said.

This, in her view, is something unknown to her competitors in the hair industry.



Currently, Motsamai is running the business from her home in Ha Ben while assessing the competition in the crowded town of Maputsoe.

“My big dream is to own the plushest saloon in Maputsoe and to be able to create employment opportunities for other people,” said Motsamai, adding that she hopes to help eradicate the dependency syndrome that afflicts many of Lesotho’s young people.



Studies by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) show that the youth unemployment rate in Lesotho stands at an estimated 32.8 percent.

Professionalism, including keeping financial books, is important for young people to grow their businesses, she said.



“It is important to know how much is being injected into a business and how much profit is being generated,” said Motsamai, who is now able to pay herself from her business on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile, Paseka Ramokoatsi, an independent business consultant, emphasised the importance of entrepreneurs being able to account “for every cent” when doing business.

Majara Molupe