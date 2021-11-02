The ‘call’ of the ancestors

MASERU – ONE had to cut short a flourishing media career. Another “deserted” her teacher training course. Both say when the calling to be a sangoma (a traditional healer) comes, one can only ignore it at their own peril. Everything stops, and attending rituals to be initiated as a sangoma takes sole priority.

For years Motheba Makara-Mpota sensed that her calling was to be a sangoma. She refused to heed the call and instead became a media practitioner. The consequences were dire and she was forced to follow the path she believes was channeled for her, she said.

“Nothing was going right,” she told thepost. “I became financially bankrupt. My life became a complete mess.”



The former media practitioner, who is also a National University of Lesotho (NUL) graduate, said amid the problems she was facing, “God and my ancestors told me through visions how I could overcome them.”

She said Deliwe Khambule, a former economic officer in the Ministry of Gender, spotted the calling in her years ago.

“But I did not heed it,” said Makara-Mpota.

Relaxed and immaculately dressed in a plain yellow dress at her LNFOD offices in Naleli Ha-Tšosane, Makara-Mpota said she experienced visions directing her to where she could get assistance.



So in August last year she started the process to become a sangoma and prophetess.

“It was a tough exercise that connected a person to God and the ancestors,” she said.

In that process, she said, a person is moulded into someone able to deal with patients and also how to pray.

Most importantly, she added, a person is taught about respect, humility and love.



Upon completion of the enduring exercise, one comes out as a completely new person, she said.

“I had to do as God and my ancestors wanted,” she said. “I am now healed.”

“After heeding the call, my life is moving in the right direction. There is progress in my life. That’s why I say I am healed,” said Makara-Mpota.

The mother of three said she is getting more respect from the people around her, including her schoolmates.

She says she attended the training with her uncle’s son.

“It did not come as a shock to my family because there have been sangomas before in the family,” said Makara-Mpota.



There have been sangomas among her in-laws too, said Makara-Mpota, who is now more commonly referred to as Nkhono ’Mamabaso (The Grandmother who makes fire), which she said is her calling name.

With her head wrapped in a yellow head-scarf and beads around her waist, Makara-Mpota said people are flooding her home in Tšenola seeking help.

“People are coming to my home to get healed,” said Makara-Mpota, adding that she uses the Bible, water and candles to treat her patients.

She said she prays together with her patients “so that God and the ancestors will show the way on how to assist those people.”

Makara-Mpota said she now has little time for other activities that she views as “less important”.



“I am concentrating on serious issues, saving lives of people. It is time for sacrifice for me. I used to socialise a lot, going for parties and other entertainment events but I am a new person now.”

She said the calling has manifested itself “in many ways”.

She says she used to sing hymns at the top of her voice while the drum turned up the emotions.

She described these as the symbols that signified her calling years ago.

Makara-Mpota cites her current job as a community facilitator at LNFOD, a position she got after “graduation” as a sangoma, as an example of how answering to the call has changed her life.



“This is just a sign that my life has changed. The future is now bright as long as I follow the guidelines. One of the important guidelines is that I should not misuse the herbs. I should use my talent to save and not destroy the lives of people.”

After obtaining Bachelor of Arts (BA) Humanities in English Language and Literature from NUL in 1999, Makara-Mpota joined PC FM radio station as one of the station’s founding staff members.

From there, she went to teach at St Rodrigues High School on the outskirts of Maseru district.



In 2000, she joined the Ministry of Communications, Science and Technology as a journalist for the government-owned newspaper, Lentsoe la Basotho/ Lesotho Today.

Then she moved to Radio Lesotho to become editor of a popular morning current affairs programme called Seboping. She also worked at Lesotho Television on the Seotlong Programme.

Still pursuing her journalism career, Makara-Mpota left the Ministry of Communications to edit the now defunct privately-owned The Monitor newspaper.



After some time, she left the paper to join the Informative newspaper as editor before again leaving the job.

In between the jobs, she joined a part-time class for an Honours degree in Media Studies but she did not complete the programme.

She also attended several short courses on the media to hone her skills.

Makara-Mpota said she was born into the Roman Catholic Church, where congregants are told that their visions are just psychological.

Another sangoma, Retšelisitsoe Motloi, 37, whose spiritual name is Nkhono ’Maleseli (Grandmother of Light) says she suffered in silence from the early ages in her life.



But she did not know that she had a calling that she had to heed.

Nkhono ’Maleseli who is a teacher by profession at Hlotse High School, holds a BComm Accounting Degree from the NUL.

Narrating her spiritual journey, Nkhono ’Maleseli said “some bizarre things” were happening in her life as she grew up.

“An ordinary person could not understand it. Issues of the calling are difficult to understand for someone who is not part of it,” said Nkhono ’Maleseli, who also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Education also from the NUL.

She said she used to experience dreams in which at times she would see herself crossing rivers.



These unusual dreams used to happen to Nkhono ’Maleseli’s house until she went to high school.

The soft-spoken teacher recalled a day when a stranger whom she sat next to in a taxi in 2010 surprised her by asking her when she would heed the call.

She said she had a rosary around her wrist and the stranger told her that the rosary would not shield her from heeding the calling.

’Maleseli said the spirit intensified in 2016 but she still ignored it.

She says she would dream of being a sangoma and going to the rivers, but she was still in denial.

“That affected me physically. My feet became swollen and my whole body was aching,” she recalled.

Nkhono ’Maleseli says she also had a consistent feeling of fear.

“I had no peace at all in my life,” she said, adding that she felt like crying most of the time.



She later visited a sangoma, who told her to pray for an hour daily. She did as advised.

’Maleseli said she then began seeing the woman who was going to help her go through the rituals to become a fully-fledged sangoma in her dreams.

The woman was in Makopo, in Butha-Buthe.

She says she went to Butha-Buthe to tell the woman about her dreams

“It was difficult to accept the calling. I had to walk mountains to accept the calling. At the beginning of 2019, I was locked in a fierce tussle to accept the calling,” she said.



The Lesotho Teachers Trade Union (LTTU) national treasurer said in August 2019, she wasted no time and accepted the calling.

“To leave my family to heed to the calling was one of the toughest decisions I had to make,” said ’Maleseli, who had to perform the lefehlo (an apprenticeship of sangomas) rituals which are manifested in a plethora of terms and conditions.

“We were not allowed to sing,” she said, adding she likes singing and “that felt like some form of punishment for me”.

She says they were also not allowed to eat certain foods.

She said she did not have a family support system.



“People around me turned away from me.”

She says it was only one of her friends in Hlotse where she is staying who volunteered to look after her children when she left for the rituals.

’Maleseli recalled that she was summoned to the Teachers Service Department (TSD) on accusations of deserting her work when she went for the rituals.

She also credits two teachers from Mohale’s Hoek and Butha-Buthe who are also sangomas for lending their support during the difficult time.

“I am now healed and I am now getting support from the people around me,” she said. “My appeal is for people to support those who experience the calling I received. They should be given support and not be looked down upon.”



In a research paper titled “The medical ethnobotany of Lesotho”, Moteetee and BE Van Wyk noted that the concept of a sangoma is foreign to Basotho culture.

It was introduced by the Thembus who originated from what was then known as the Cape Colony, perhaps currently the Eastern Cape Province, the paper says.

“The language in which sangomas practice their craft points to the foreign origins of this tradition. Furthermore, sangomas are mostly women, whereas in Lesotho, healers were traditionally male,” noted the researchers.

Majara Molupe