The forgotten children – Part 2

MASERU – WITH no-one to take care of her, Maria, a 17-year-old orphan, checked herself into an orphanage in Mazenod in 2018.

Within months, she had fled from the home and joined hundreds of other children living as street kids. Now, suffering from a sexually transmitted disease and unable to work as a result, Maria relies on scavenging or begging to survive.

She is desperate to return to the orphanage from where she once escaped, as life on the streets proves to be hell on earth.



“I desperately need to go back. I beg to be placed back in the orphanage,” Maria tells thepost, struggling to contain tears.

But being accepted back is proving difficult. Regarded as “beyond redemption” by officials who are supposed to help them at the police Child and Gender Protection Unit (CGPU), children such as Maria are becoming a forgotten lot.

Maria, who sells sex for survival, cannot return to the orphanage without the involvement of the Ministry of Social Development, she says.



“I require some sort of documents from them. That’s what I was told when I tried to return (to the orphanage),” she says.

Yet, according to the Child Protection Act, Maria and children in her situation should not go through such bureaucratic headaches to get assistance.

In an interview with thepost, Ministry of Social Development’s Manager of Child Protection, ’Mantoa Sejake, could not state a specific plan to help destitute children such as Maria.

Officers at the police’s Child and Gender Protection Unit (CGPU) say children like Maria who live on the streets or in abandoned houses and sell sex are beyond their control.



When thepost visited Maseru Central police station to make a formal report on children such as Maria who are in danger and should receive help as required by the Children Protection Act, the CGPU officers there were unanimous that “we have raised our hands up in defeat”.

The Cabinet Office, which directly falls under the Prime Minister’s Office, owns some of the rundown houses that are occupied by dozens of destitute children in Maseru.

The office says it plans to demolish the houses, and also that it may also help the children.



Cabinet Office’s spokeswoman, Khopotso Phafoli, states the ministry’s priorities as thus:

“(Our officials) often found girls during their visits so they were not really sure whether they stayed there with boys; they were interrogated how they got there and some refused to talk while others said they came of their own accord. They were informed about the demolition and instructed to leave the place.”

“Maybe there should have been a random check of the police to ensure that they leave the place. Not just this specific house but others as well.”

She says there is a need for collaboration with other agencies to find ways of helping the children.



“It will help to establish the method of intervention needed for these children, not forgetting that street kids are everywhere. We have to ensure that they leave the place bearing in mind that they leave to a safe house working collaboratively with all stakeholders,” says Phafoli.

She added: “It will not be a wise move to remove them haphazardly. That’s not justice”.

Maria tells thepost that she desperately needs help.

“I promise to stop smoking and drinking,” she pleads.

Maria confesses that she is currently suffering from a sexually transmitted disease adding that she is taking pills from the nearby AHF Wellness Centre in Katlehong.



She says her mother died three years ago and left her alone “in a big, well-furnished house” in Roma Ha-Mafefooane.

Maria does not know much about her father.

She thought her maternal uncles would take care of her but they abandoned her after one of them went to seek work in Qacha’s Nek and another went to South Africa’s Eastern Cape Province.

“I don’t even have my uncles’ phone numbers. We never talked on the phone,” Maria says, sitting on an empty tin next to a caravan which she shares with two other girls and a man they call their “protector”.



The caravan is parked in front of the house that has no doors and windows and where about eight sex workers, some of whom are Maria’s age, live.

After the death of her mother, Maria lived alone in the house left to her but said “I felt lonely and afraid and I decided to go to the orphanage to live there”.

“I did not have food.”

Asked why she did not ask for support from neighbours, Maria sighed and tilted her head upwards to prevent tears from flowing from her eyes.

“I don’t know,” she says, adding that she did not know why she did not go to the Ha-Mafefooane chief for assistance.

Maria says life at the orphanage was good but “for a reason I don’t know my friend and I escaped from there and we came to Maseru”.



Her friend later proceeded to Bloemfontein. As for Maria, she found herself hanging out with much experienced and older sex workers in the streets of Maseru with nowhere to stay.

She vividly recalls being raped at the house where she is staying with other sex workers by a man she can still recognise.

She did not report the rape to the police “and the man was wearing a condom when he raped me”.

The rape, it seems, was her first experience of what almost every sex worker in the streets of Maseru goes through.

“But my problem now is that I cannot engage in sex work because I am sick. Without going to work I have no food,” she says.



To survive, she now forages dustbins or goes to the streets in the morning to beg from shoppers near supermarkets or restaurants.

She has run out of cash to an extent that she cannot even afford to buy soap and sanitary pads, let alone any cosmetics.

The Children’s Protection Act states that any person below the age of 18 years is a child.

The Act describes a “vulnerable child” as a person who is below the age of 18, who has one or both parents who have deserted or neglected him to the extent that he has no means of survival and as such is exposed to dangers of abuse, exploitation or criminality and is, therefore, in need of care and protection.



It states that a child is in need of care and protection if they have been or there is substantial risk that they will be physically, psychologically or emotionally injured or sexually abused by the parent or guardian or a member of the extended family or any other person.

This law states the child needs care and protection if a parent or guardian of the child is unfit or has neglected to exercise proper supervision and control over the child and the child is falling into bad association.



It commands that a police officer, the Department of Social Welfare, a chief or member of the community who is satisfied on reasonable grounds that a child is in need of care and protection may take the child and place him in a place of safety.

The law says a member of the community who sees a vulnerable child should report to the police or the chief.

This is what thepost did when it approached the Maseru Central police to report such cases. The newspaper is monitoring the situation to see the kind of help that the government will render to the children.

But, in the meantime, Maria and children like her cannot wait to experience a semblance of normal life.

“I cannot do this anymore,” she says. “I need help fast.”

Caswell Tlali