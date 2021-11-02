The Forgotten Children – Part 6

MASERU – AMONG a group of sex workers, street kids and vagrants, Motsamai Mateee calls himself boss.

His parents died when he was still a young boy. His only inheritance was a caravan now parked outside a house owned by the government but now home to a small community of homeless people in Maseru.

Now 32, Mateee has become something of a foster-father to the homeless children and young women who are staying at the house belonging to the Office of the Prime Minister along Mpilo Boulevard. Many of the girls have turned to sex work to survive.



Having spent much time surviving off the streets of Maseru without parents, Mateee says he understands the situation that the homeless people have to endure.

“My parents died when I was too young, so young that I do not know my relatives except my older brother who tried bringing me up,” said Mateee.

He said he tried to stand on his feet by enrolling at a carpentry school after dropping out of school in Standard Three.

“I could not get a job after finishing the course in the early 2000s. I had not even reached adolescence so I started a life of wandering,” he said.

“Luckily, my father’s caravan was still there and it became my permanent and only home,” he said.



Nearby, children as young as 12 sniffed glue. Some, wearing tattered clothes, puffed rolls of marijuana. Others were knee-deep in garbage, foraging the heap for food and anything useful.

He said he “freely” welcomes them to use his caravan. Because of his age Mateee says he has become a father figure, a role he cherishes although others say he is also a predator.

“When they arrive here they tell me of the problems they encountered at their homes, you know how families always have problems. I give them comfort and company,” Mateee said.



He however disputed a claim by three young girls aged between 17 and 22 years who said they slept in his caravan.

The house does not have doors and its windows are broken.

“They stay in the house. They only use the caravan when they want to bathe or need any other help,” he said.

Mateee considers himself the chief of the small community of sex workers and “a few men who also share the house”.

“All of them come here saying they have nowhere to stay and we live with them peacefully.”



He denied that he engages in sex with the girls, refusing to admit that cases of rape are also happening at the house he claims to preside over.

“I have not heard of such incidents here. Well, I sleep in my caravan when all of them are in the house so I can’t confirm any rape cases here,” he said.

However, three women we talked to said they were raped at the house and alleged that Mateee knows the perpetrators.

One woman said she was taken by force by three men who blindfolded her and put her in a house in Qoaling where they took turns to rape her for days.



She said she reported the matter to the police after escaping but the case “was never” investigated.

She is one of the women who joined the streets when she was a child and had lived in the house until the rape incident.

Mateee remains adamant he is unaware of the incident.

“I don’t know any men who raped girls here,” Mateee insisted.

Mateee said he survived first by helping shoppers carry their goods before becoming a parking marshal along Kingsway Road near Mafafa market.

“This is how I make a living,” he said.



Asked what he plans to do if the government reclaims its property and the house is torn down, he said “I will tow my father’s caravan and park it somewhere else. It is these other people staying in the house who will suffer.”

The caravan was brought to the house when his parents were still alive. His father, he said, was a construction worker who took part in the building of several government offices including the Palace of Justice and the Court of Appeal.



He said his parents, together with several other workers’ families, were living in the house when his father brought the caravan there.

Mateee said his childhood has been so rough that he won’t consider marrying or having children until he finds what he calls a proper means of living.

“I can’t think of that now,” he said.

The government, which by law is responsible for taking care of the poor and the vulnerable, does not have adequate places to shelter homeless and vulnerable children.



There is government property in Maseru that belongs to the Ministry of Gender and Youth but it is meant for victims of gender-based violence only.

Although the security guard manning the property denied thepost access to the house earlier this year, we have since established that its occupants are battered women who have run away from abusive husbands.

“I can’t let you in the building without prior approval of the Ministry of Gender,” said the security guard.



The Director of Gender, ’Matau Futho-Letsatsi, denied the existence of the facility but thepost has learnt that this is for the security of the women. Authorities fear that abusers of the women sheltered there may pursue them if the location is made public.

“The location of this facility should remain a secret because we need to protect the women,” an official from the ministry said.

He requested anonymity because he is not allowed to speak on behalf of the ministry.

The facility is meant to provide safety for nursing mothers, women, and children under 12 years of age who are on the run because of domestic violence.



The house provides safety and counselling to survivors of abuse and violence, where they are also equipped with skills in handicrafts.

Recently a local newspaper reported that the facility was in dire need of financial assistance as women were sent home before their disputes were resolved because the shelter was unable to provide for their needs.

The ministry was accused of failing to provide financial support to the shelter, which had for long been supported by non-governmental organisations because of limited budgetary allocation.



For children between 12 and 18, there is nowhere to hide despite being victims of abuse. There is no shelter for juveniles who run away from home, except those who have been found guilty of a crime and are sent to the Juvenile Training Centre by the courts.

“That’s why many of us ended up on the streets. I am already an adult but my life is a mess. Maybe my life would have been different if the government cared enough to look after street children,” lamented Mateee.

Caswell Tlali & Khotsofalang Koloi