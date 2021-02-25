The journey begins

MASERU-IT’S seven in the morning and the sewing machines at Afri-Export Textile are already singing.

The 500 employees are on their workstations, doing their bit on the production line to meet their target. Today they are making an order for jeans, the factory’s main product.

By the end of the day the two production lines would have spewed 6 000 pairs of jeans.



But their work would still not be complete. From here the jeans will be sent to the laundry where they are likely to spend a few more days before they are brought back for final touches like buttons, zips, size tags and ironing. It will take another few days before the trucks leave the factory for the customer’s warehouse in South Africa.



Afri-Expo might look like any other textile company in Lesotho but there is something different about it. What makes it unique is its ownership.

At the last count Lesotho had just over 60 textile factories, producing for local, regional and international markets. Afri-Expo is the only textile factory wholly owned by locals.

South Africans control a handful but the bulk are owned by Taiwanese who have dominated the textile sector since it started in Lesotho in the late 1980s.



The foreign-owned factories employ nearly 98 percent of the 45 000 workers and dominate Lesotho’s exports to international markets that include the United States and Europe.

Yet the industry remains in decline despite this foreign direct investment.

The sector has been hit by job losses and factory closures in the past decade.

Labour unrest and uncertainty over orders have scared off potential investors who are being lured by handsome incentives to set up shop in other countries.



Rising labour and production costs have steadily eroded Lesotho’s competitive advantage as a textile producer. And with AGOA coming to an end in the next three years, those in the sector fret about the disaster that will happen when the Taiwanese jump ship.

That fear is not overdone because most of the foreign owned factories rely on AGOA and don’t seem to have a fallback strategy if it expires. A few have shifted their focus to the regional and local markets but most don’t seem to have cogent post-AGOA strategies.



This is because most are in Lesotho precisely because of AGOA. Without it, they might as well move to other countries.

All this makes companies like Afri-Expo important to the sector’s future in Lesotho. The factory makes apparels for the regional market, with South African companies being the main buyers.

It is thus not beholden to AGOA.



Teboho Kobeli, Afri-Expo’s managing director, says the future of the textile sector lies in local ownership and the regional market. The problem, he says, is that the government is not doing much to support the sector’s indigenisation drive.



To illustrate this Kobeli talks of how he had spent the last three years pleading with the government to give him a bigger factory to expand his operations.

Afri-Expo’s factory shop in Ha Tikoe Industrial Park is crammed, with no room for storage and more workstations. During busy times the workers have to manoeuvre through the heaps of fabric, off cuts and finished products.



“I am not getting that factory shell despite the fact that there are so many of them that have been vacant for several years,” Kobeli says.

He says the lack of government support is the main reason why Basotho are reluctant to enter the textile sector.

“They know you are on your own if you invest in this industry. While you struggle, foreign investors will be pampered by the government.”

Kobeli says the other problem is that “Basotho have been persistently fed the false narrative that the sector is tough and there are no orders”.



“The truth is that this is a lucrative business. We cannot even meet the demand. Most factories will tell you that they are overwhelmed by orders if they are honest.”

“We should be asking ourselves why the foreign companies remain in the business for decades if it’s not as profitable. That should tell you something.”

“The problem is lack of capacity and some constraints which are beyond our control. These can only be sorted with the government’s help. There is massive potential in this business.”



It is that potential that convinced Sekhametsi Investment Consortium, a locally owned company, to buy a 30 percent stake in Afri-Expo.

“We now know that this business is good if you do it well,” says Palo Kotelo, Sekhametsi’s representative on the Afri-Expo board.

“It is important to understand that this sector will not fully contribute to the economy unless Basotho participate at ownership level.”

Kotelo says they have been impressed by the passion at the company since their M10 million investment in February last year.



“This is a team that is driven from the management and workers,” he says.

That commitment from the workers seems informed by Kobeli’s efforts to imbue a sense of ownership among the employees.

Among those on the factory floor there is a sense that this is “our business”.

Maputso Tekiso, 48, who joined Afri-Expo as a supervisor when it started in 2016, says there is “a different culture at the company”.



“Here we feel we are working for ourselves. We are building something that is our own,” says Tekiso who has worked in textiles for more than two decades.

“Here supervisors have the authority to make important decisions about the allocation of staff on the production line. I didn’t have that freedom when I was a supervisor at another factory.”

Other employees speak glowingly about the fact that they are working at a locally owned factory.



“The work conditions and salaries are much better here,” says Mamello Sekhaleli, a mother of two who has worked at the factory for five years.

The employees also seem to have an intricate knowledge of the business.



Most of those interviewed agree that the lack of space and a laundry are what is stifling the company’s potential. They however say they believe they are part of what promises to be an exciting journey.

l Look out for the stories of their journey with Afri-Expo next week.