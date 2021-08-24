The menace of rape

MASERU – WHILE people in many villages in the southern districts are fighting lethal famo gangster-ism, a local area of four communities is living in terror of gangsters with a different agenda: rape.

The gang, whose name is still unknown but whose modus operandi involves drugging victims before raping them, is gaining notoriety in Quthing district.



The gang is active in the communities of Tšepong, Ha-Lekhoba, Khakhau and Meriting villages in the Tele constituency.

According to the World Population Review of 2021, Lesotho ranks third highest in the world in rape cases. Only South Africa and Botswana are rated higher.

The gang is operating in a district with the highest HIV prevalence rate in Lesotho’s rural communities, according to a study sponsored by the government. It mainly targets women living alone.



Villagers say the men usually knock on their victims’ doors, spray an unknown drug that sends the victim into an unconscious state, before engaging in their heinous act.

They do not gang-rape their victim. Others stay outside on the watch while one of the gang members enters the house, before moving to the next victim. They rarely steal anything from their victims.

The number of victims is still sketchy as many women are said to be afraid of reporting the cases due to fear of reprisals or shame.



However, some have reported the cases to the police or to the area chief under whose jurisdiction the four villages fall.

One case is that of a 60-year-old woman living alone. According to her report, she didn’t hear the rapist get in or leave the house as she was unconscious, possibly from the spray that blurred her.

Caswell Moshoeshoe, the area chief, told thepost that the gang has become a menace in the community.

Chief Moshoeshoe said the 60-year-old victim told him that “they used an unknown substance to drug her before one of them entered the house to rape her”.



“It is now a norm for men to rape women here,” the chief said, adding that the gang usually operates between 1am and 3am.

“They use a drug that makes their victims fail to identify them and the victims cannot call for help,” he said.

“This grandmother lives alone. She told me that she did not recognise the suspects coming in and out of the house as they drugged her,” he said.

He said many of the people in his area are complaining about the gang activities.



Just last week, four women fell victim to the gang, the chief said.

The villagers caught a man they suspected of being a member of the gang but he was released by the police for lack of evidence.

“To our shock, there was a suspect who was arrested but was released on account that there was no sufficient evidence against him,” he said.

“We are helpless,” lamented Chief Moshoeshoe. “The police told us that they will look into the matter but we know that police take forever to help us.”

Even students living in the area are in fear, since some of them live alone in rented houses.



One student attending a secondary school in the area said she is so scared that she is afraid of walking alone even during the day.

The girl, who stays alone, said her neighbour was raped in front of her siblings last week.

“The man who entered the house pointed a knife at the sister and told her siblings that he would kill her if they screamed, he also threatened to kill their sister,” she said.



He disappeared into the darkness after the act.

“We could not even trace where he went after that,” she said.

“My fear is that I walk a long distance from where I stay to school so these people might even kidnap me on the way or monitor my movements and come to my place at night to rape me,” she said.



A Tele Primary School teacher, ’Malichaba Lichaba, said the crime spree has affected the performance of their students.

“These students have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic already, now they are living in fear of being raped because most of them stay alone. They spend sleepless nights wondering if they could have unwanted visitors,” Lichaba said.

She called on the police to step up investigations and also take steps to provide security to villagers.



“The worst part is the act is not done by one person but there are many of them. One woman cannot stand against three men,” she said.

The World Population Review of 2021 suggests that countries with high rape statistics need to look beyond just legislation to fix the problem.

“These countries need to look at the deep, systematic dysfunction of their cultures and social norms that have not prevented and do not prevent sexual violence,” it said.

Lesotho had the highest rape rate in the world six years ago, according to a United Nations study.



The study noted that 61 percent of Basotho women reported having experienced sexual violence at some point in their lives.

The country had a rate of 88.6 rape cases per 100 000 inhabitants in 2011, according to a UN report.

Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, said they have not yet established if the rapes taking place in Tele Quthing are gang-oriented.



He said the community handed over two suspects to the police but the investigations uncovered that the two were not related to the incidents.

This happened after two women were raped by unknown men in two consecutive days.

S/Supt Mopeli said they are still searching for the perpetrators of the rapes in the area.



“The police have convinced themselves that the two men who were handed to them were not behind the rape incident,” S/Supt Mopeli said.

“The suspect in the crime is still at large,” he said.

He said they held a pitso in the area to sensitise the communities that rape is a crime.

S/Supt Mopeli said the community was told that rape is crime and has to be reported.

’Malimpho Majoro