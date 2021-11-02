The monsters raping own kids

MASERU – A Quthing man appeared in the magistrates’ court last week where he was charged with raping his 14-year-old daughter and impregnating her.

The girl gave birth to a boy at the Scott Hospital in Morija two weeks ago.

The man, whose identity we will not reveal to protect the victim, has been described as a tšita-baholo; (a Sesotho expression that means one is a problem which even the elders cannot solve).

The charge sheet reads that the man “did wrongfully and unlawfully and intentionally had sexual intercourse with his child (name withheld) who is 14 years old on numerous occasions”.



When thepost crew visited Morija Hospital, they were denied entry into the ward where the girl was recovering.

The hospital said we would need approval from the family since she was still a minor.

While still at the hospital, a couple arrived with a six-year-old girl whom they said had been raped by a family member.

The little girl appeared traumatised.

She was clinging to her mother with blood still oozing from her private parts.



The mother said her daughter was playing outside in the family yard and when she came back, she was crying uncontrollably, with blood flowing from her genitals.

She told them that a close relative had raped her.

A psychologist with the Lesotho Nurses Association, Mosele Shale, told thepost this week of a case in which a father repeatedly raped his own daughter until she fell pregnant.



The teenager was not willing to reveal who had impregnated her and only confessed it was her father after serious interrogation.

Prosecutor Pontšo Jankie told thepost of a stepfather in Ha-Thetsane who impregnated his own stepdaughter while his wife was away at work in South Africa.

When the wife wanted to press charges, the daughter bizarrely took sides with her stepfather.

“The mother of the girl was in South Africa working, she left the child with her stepfather. The stepfather took advantage of her as she was the one who was taking care of everything in the house. The two ended up falling in love and having a baby,” Advocate Jankie said.



When the mother came back home, the child told her that she was not going to accuse her father of anything as he was going to support the child.

“The mother also has a child with the very same person,” she said.

The incidents cited above vividly capture a growing trend in Lesotho in recent years – of fathers and male relatives who rape and sexually molest their own children or close relatives.

thepost spoke to a number of experts in psychology and traditional leaders to “unpack” this evil of incestuous relationships.

One psychologist sees this as an expression of misplaced masculinity with some men struggling to assert control after years of battling to deal with their own trauma.



Rape of your own is part of that culture of seeking to dominate, he says.

Dr Calvin Motebang, a psychologist, says “the rationale behind fathers raping their own blood is often deeper than most people think”.

He says this is caused by a “demonic influence of the 21st century” that normalises the gender-based equality and “as a result men find themselves shamed and want to prove that they are still men hence whenever they see a woman they just rape without considering who that person is”.

“In most cases, many men who rape are the ones who had bitter relationships with their wives or were badly treated by their mothers or any female relative,” he said.



“A background check, if it is to be done, one may find that this man does not have a good relationship with his partner, so the anger and bitterness made him rape any female he sees,” he said.

Prosecutor Jankie said most rape cases are done by male relatives, stepfathers or boyfriends.

She said some men have lost a sense of responsibility and want to put the blame on women.

She said most women are now working secularly and fathers take advantage of their presence and commit terrible crimes.



“A woman who wakes up at 5am and goes to work, leaves a child with her partner and returns home at 8pm, tired and goes straight to bed. So the man takes advantage of that situation and takes out the bitterness and anger that his wife is not satisfying him (sexually),” she said.

Advocate Jankie says there are a number of factors that drive some men to sexually molest their daughters.

The first is substance abuse which she says has the potential to make some men so horny at the sight of their innocent and unsuspecting daughters, “rape them and then later regret it all”.

“The second factor is childhood trauma,” she says.



“Some were abused when they were children and they grew up with such feelings. When their problems are not dealt with timeously, chances are they will develop that tendency of doing what was done to them when they were children,” she says.

“Unfortunately they tend to do that to their own children.”

She says because of childhood trauma, the third factor is the insurmountable desire to have control over other people “and their easiest victims become their own daughters or someone defenceless”.



She says this behaviour is prevalent in some African countries where some fathers say they are grooming their daughters into womanhood.

“This one is not prevalent in Lesotho but it could be there,” she says.

Some of these pedophiles intentionally misinterpret a Sesotho adage mōkōkō o itsoalla lithole (loosely translated a cock turns its own chicks into hens).

A Sesotho language expert, Ratokelo Nkoka, says the expression does not justify incest between fathers and daughters, it merely means a man can marry a woman young enough to be his own daughter.

“This practice is not part of our Sesotho culture, it is actually Satanism,” Nkoka says.



“An elderly man marries a young woman in a polygamous marriage because he has been secretly admiring her (o nyetse sethiba-mathe) and such one is not his blood daughter,” he says.

A customary law expert, Advocate Borenahabokhethe Sekonyela, says “there is nowhere in our Sesotho culture where a sethiba-mathe is your own daughter”.

“Actually, the saying that mōkōkō o itsoalla lithole is a derogatory expression that is intended to detract or disparage pedophiles and it is not something a man can boast of when he is sexually attracted to his own children,” Advocate Sekonyela says.

“Actually, such ones should be beaten up.”

Caswell Tlali & ’Malimpho Majoro