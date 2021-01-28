The power of collaboration

IN 2000 Nare Mokoatsi was a street vendor barely making enough to survive.

His little savings from years of working in South African mines were fast running out.



The fruit vending business was doing fine but it was not something that would give him financial stability.

The little it generated was going to be spent on food and other needs.

Already 60, Mokoatsi was way past his working years so looking for a job was not an option.

“Things were not looking good at all. I didn’t have money and I was too old to look for a job,” Mokoatsi says.



Then one day his wife told him something that would change their lives.

“She told me there was a company called Sekhametsi which was selling shares and she insisted that I buy some,” he says.

And so Mokoatsi cobbled together M1 100 and went to Sekhametsi Investment Consortium (SMIC)’s offices.

Part of the money came from the little that remained of his pension while some was from the vending business.



He admits he knew absolutely nothing about shares at that time.

“I just wanted to invest in something to generate some income,” Mokoatsi adds.

Mokoatsi walked out of the SMIC offices with 33 shares at M34 each.

“At that time, I didn’t realise I had just made one of the most important decisions of my life,” he says.

Twenty years later the price of each share is now M8 500, a staggering growth beyond Mokoatsi’s wildest dreams.



“I was only taking a chance but this thing has turned out to be big,” he says.

Mokoatsi is not a rich 80-year-old but he is much more comfortable than his peers, some of whom are getting by on the government’s old age pension.

The sizable dividend from SMIC has sustained him and helped him build a decent home in Qoaling.

He has also sold some shares to build flats at his site in Ha Tsolo.

Two of the four units have been completed and Mokoatsi is already receiving rentals.



He plans to complete the other two by early February.

In the meantime, the value of his shares continues to grow as SMIC diversifies its investment portfolio.

In addition to the 20 percent in Vodacom Lesotho, the consortium now has interests in property, textile, manufacturing and the financial sector.

Mokoatsi plans to hold on to what remains of his shares.



“I will keep the remaining shares because the dividend is what will keep me going. If I add the income from the flats, I should be fine,” he says.

Mokoatsi’s story shows that it’s never too late to start investing and you don’t need millions to start.

He invested M1 100 when he was 60 but is getting good returns on his money.



“I would say I was fortunate to partner with people who understand business better than me. Together we have achieved something great,” he says.