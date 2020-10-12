The rot at the core

…..Veteran farmer wants extension services overhauled…..

MASERU-THE Ministry of Agriculture should start taking its job seriously and overhaul the agricultural extension services office to better capacitate rural subsistence and commercial dairy farmers, a veteran farmer has said.

Kuena Phafane, a veteran dairy farmer, said agricultural extension services have plummeted in the past 15 years.



“Many farmers are in distress because of the lip services,” said Phafane, who has been in dairy farming for the past four decades.

Phafane, who is also the chairman of the Maseru District Farmers Association, said the ministry, through the Department of Livestock Services, used to offer services that helped farmers sail through problems in the dairy sector.



The assistance included the provision of extension officers to guide farmers through all the production processes but that is now a thing of the past.

“You do not have to venture into the dairy industry with abysmal ignorance. One needs to be trained thoroughly,” Phafane said.

Phafane says the extension officers would go down to them at village level to demonstrate how things are done.



Keeping dairy animals is no walk in the park because it is an industry that requires expertise to succeed, he said.

“For a start, one needs to know the breed of animals that would be suitable in the environment of Lesotho. So that needs someone with expertise not just an ordinary man,” he said.



After choosing the right breed, one has to know how to care for the animals, from feeding skills, milking techniques, breeding tactics and vigilance.

“You have to be watchful for 24 hours. You cannot rear animals while staying far away from the farm,” said Phafane, who said he was inspired by an expert at the Department of Livestock Services, Selema-Tsela Montši.



Experts from the department would tour South African farms with Basotho farmers to show them the best breed to buy.

He noted that problems started when extension services were removed from the Department of Livestock Services to the Lesotho National Dairy Board (LNDB), a state-run body set up to regulate the dairy industry.



Phafane said he is worried because the Livestock Department has been stripped of services.

“Only laboratory services are offered to test milk for diseases. The rest of the services are no longer offered,” he lamented.



Phafane is now using the experience he has garnered over the years to help upcoming farmers and keep dairy farming alive in Lesotho.

Born in Matsieng, about 40 kilometres south of Maseru, in on Feb, 1939, Phafane has a thriving farm in Ha-Mantšebo.



He says fell in love with dairy animals back in 1973. A decade later, he started using science to improve his business.

Phafane recalls that at one point Lesotho blocked the importation of milk because the country was doing well in terms of milk production.



“Only processed and pasteurised milk was allowed to pass through the borders into Lesotho from South Africa,” he said.

An Agricultural Technical Officer, Sylvia Rangoako, who oversees extension services in Leribe’s Tale ward, attributed the current rot to lack of resources.



Rangoako said in the past extension workers had cars to facilitate travel to villages to train farmers “but lately many of us are grounded”.

“You cannot go to distant villages because there is no transport. You concentrate on those that are near you,” Rangoako said.



She added: “In the past, if a department was not available, you could catch a taxi with your own personal money and claim a refund later. That provision has since been abolished,” she said.

Rangoako said another major challenge is that the younger generation of extension officers does not want to walk long distances to meet farmers.



“I am now old, and left with only three years before retirement. During my youth I would walk from village to village training farmers,” she said, adding that “these young ones who are hired these days are lazy”.

Another extension officer nearing retirement said “nowadays people are hired based on their political affiliation for jobs they do not really care about”.



“Some of these young ones are actually politicians masquerading as extension officers. It is obvious that their interest is not in farmer training but in their political parties,” the officer, who requested anonymity, said.

Agriculture Minister Tefo Mapesela said he is aware of the problems affecting the dairy industry and the broader agricultural sector in the country.



“The root cause of all these problems is the dipping levy, which has been mismanaged in the past,” Mapesela said.

“We are thinking of opening a trust fund where farmers will be able to access funds to boost their activities,” he said.



The livestock services department has deteriorated “because the coffers that would allow extension officers to take services to the farmers have dried up”, said the minister, also blaming farmers for misusing the funds in the past.



“It is not only the dairy farmers who have suffered,” Mapesela said.

Agricultural extension services, also known as agricultural advisory services, play a crucial role in boosting agricultural productivity, increasing food security, improving rural livelihoods, and promoting agriculture as an engine for pro-poor economic growth.



A study conducted by Tšepiso Rantšo and Moipone Makhobotloane from the National University of Lesotho (NUL) found that the supply of milk to the local dairy industry is not sustainable due to the small number of farmers participating in dairy farming.



“This has thwarted the capacity of the dairy industry to produce a variety of dairy products for the domestic market. As a result, the local market is flooded with milk products imported from South Africa,” reads part of the study, whose findings were published in June 2020.



However, the Lesotho Review of 2020 says Lesotho’s raw milk imports had dropped by almost 200 percent, thanks to a hefty increase in local production.

It says milk imported by the Lesotho Dairy Products (LDP) decreased from 1.3 million litres in 2017/18 to just 386 000 litres in the first 10 months of the 2018/19 financial year. At the same time, local dairy farmers’ earnings increased.



The LDP produces pasteurised fresh milk, sour milk and long-life milk for the local market under the Maluti Maid brand.

The Lesotho Review says imported dairy products consumed in Lesotho account for 80 percent of the country’s total dairy consumption.



“There is thus a need to diversify local production to include products like cheese and yoghurt, particularly in view of their longer shelf-life,” it said.

It said the LNDB, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, has trained farmers on taking care of dairy animals, including issues related to feeding and animal health.



“In addition, there is a drive to reopen a number of milk collection centres around the country,” the Lesotho Review said.

“This has seen the LNDB reopen the 1 500-litre Mafeteng Milk Collection Centre, bringing the number of operational milk collection centres to six nationwide.”

Majara Molupe