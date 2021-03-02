The scheming games

MASERU-“IF wishes were horses, beggars would ride,” says an English idiom.

For a local illustration look at Montoeli Masoetsa whose wish for Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s ouster came to naught on Monday.

The All Basotho Convention (ABC) spokesperson was cocksure that Majoro would be history by the end of the executive committee meeting on Monday.



“Nothing new will be added to the previous meeting’s agenda. The main item on the agenda is Dr Majoro’s issue and whatever will be decided shall be final,” he told a local newspaper in a story whose tone seemed to share his certainty about Majoro’s impending demise.

That confidence was not out of nothing. Masoetsa and his camp seemed to have meticulously planned their strategy.



As far as they could see, Majoro was a duck whose feathers they have been slowly plucking out for weeks. What was left was for the final blow to be delivered at the Monday meeting.

Former minister Chalane Phori, who belongs to Masoetsa’s camp whose master is former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, was equally emphatic.

“He (Majoro) must go because he is destroying the party,” said Phori in his usual hyperbolic tone.



Four days later Majoro remains prime minister, albeit an endangered one.

Given the knives trained against him, Majoro will take each day as it comes.

So far Mosoetsa and his camp seem to be just a step behind the camp rooting for Majoro in the committee. That much was clear in the way Masoetsa and his people were outwitted during the meeting.



The strategy, going by Masoetsa’s statement in the newspaper, was to force the Majoro issue on the agenda.

That plan however fell through after Majoro’s camp insisted that they start where the previous meeting ended.

They argued, sources said, that Majoro’s removal was not even on the agenda of the previous meeting and had been raised as “any other business”.



With the Majoro issue off the agenda, the factions jostled over other issues.

Yet no matter how civilly they debated it remained, as it has always been, a game whose ultimate reward is control of the party and the power to decide who leads the government.

The factions are working to chip at each other’s numbers in the committee.

That is why the meeting spent some time discussing whether some people should be in the committee.



The meeting had barely started when a group of women knocked on the door.

They said they wanted ‘Malelaka Lehohla, the women’s league representative in the committee, out of the meeting because her term had expired.



No prize for guessing whose trojan horse they were. Lehohla is hostile to Majoro.

There is a court case seeking her removal from the committee. The case was filed by two committee members, Sekhonyana Mosenene and Thabo Sekonyela, who are said to belong to Majoro’s camp.



The women however came out empty-handed after being told that it was not their place to raise such issues. They walked out but the seed they had planted continued germinating.

If the women could not issue then someone in the committee could. And so, someone did.



But this time the query included the youth league chairman, Tšoloane Maphasa, whose presence in the committee is also the subject of the lawsuit.

A tussle ensued with each faction refusing to budge.

To break the impasse someone suggested that since the court is yet to decide their fate the duo might as well remain in the committee.



That seemed palatable to both factions, perhaps because they understood the implication of pushing someone out before a court judgement. None wanted to set a precedent that might be applied to them if they have a court case hanging over their head in the future.

That battle ended in a draw that preserved the status quo but the factions were not done with each other. Attention soon turned to two other people in the meeting.



“Who are you?” they were asked.

One said he was there to represent the youth league, the same league that already had a representative present and known to the committee.

The other said she was representing the women’s league. The same league already represented in the meeting. The two were probably an insurance of sorts for either of the factions.



Thabane’s faction could have brought them to replace the youth league and women’s league representatives if they were kicked out of the meeting. Majoro’s faction could have sneaked them in to replace the youth and women representatives.

The two were asked to leave after a brief debate. It remained a draw.

Soon it was time to turn to the committee member representing Butha-Buthe. The Majoro camp insisted that he had no right attending committee meetings.



Thabane’s faction retorted that he was legitimately representing Butha-Buthe.

Eventually, he too was evicted after it was pointed out that the Butha-Buthe constituency had disowned him a few weeks earlier. Masoetsa and his people were sore but had to concede.

Majoro’s camp then upped the ante by proposing that Mosoetsa should face disciplinary action for a battery of alleged transgressions.



They also wanted the Leribe representative, Mohlophehi Mohobelo censured for allegedly campaigning for secretary general Lebohang Hlaele to replace Thabane as party leader.

Because disciplinary action always carries a possibility of a suspension from the party, the Thabane faction sensed where this one was headed.

So, they launched their own missile.



They proposed that the chairperson of the party’s parliamentary caucus, ‘Mathato Phafoli, should also be disciplined as well. Her crime, they alleged, was that a few weeks ago she held a press conference at which she announced that the committee had voted against a motion to recall Majoro.

That was enough to make the Majoro camp retreat.



After all, they need a caucus leader who supports them.

In the end, the Monday meeting didn’t change much by way of the numbers that each faction has in the committee. Nor did it achieve what Masoetsa promised.

The factions remain further apart. Thabane’s faction still wants Majoro out. Majoro’s camp says he should stay.



It is anybody’s guess what will happen in the next few weeks.

What is however certain is that these battles have nothing to do with principle, ideology or policy.

An apt description of our politics comes from Ambrose Bierce, the American poet and journalist.



“Politics: A strife of interests masquerading as a contest of principles. The conduct of public affairs for private advantage,” said the Civil War veteran. Here we are!

