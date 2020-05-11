The story of writing: from handwritten to digital

ROMA-SO you want to quickly write something down your note pad and then type it later?

But when the time comes, you feel tired due to flu, or who knows what these days?

No worries!



An app created by Lereko Maluke and Teboho Monethi, Computer Science students at the National University of Lesotho (NUL), will take a picture of those handwritten notes and type them for you in a fraction of time.

That is despite the fact that some hand-writings are very ugly and hard to read.



“At least, it tries, even with the most horrible of handwritings,” Maluke says.

All you do is to take a picture of the handwritten notes and they will instantly change into typed notes.

You just do some few edits and you are set to go.



You might be one of those people who prefer to physically write things down and then type them later, filling the gaps in the process.

Or perhaps you are the old-schooled born-before-technology (BBT)-type teacher who used to have handwritten notes for your students and you now want to transform them into digital notes.

No worries!



We now have the born-after-technology (BAT) folks, the likes of Maluke and Monethi in our midst, to assist you.

“This app will take those notes and transform them into a digital writing that can be edited,” Monethi says while introducing their app.

Or maybe where you work, you have been given an impossible task of translating old typewriter-made books into modern digital books.



So your impossible task includes transferring by typing, word by word, every sentence from the physical book into the digital book.

If you are in that situation, call these two folks.

They will be glad to help you fast.

In no time, their app will take the old writing in the old book and change it into the digital, editable writing.



But be careful that you do not lose your job! Your superiors may soon find out that with this new app, they no longer need your services after all.

Here they are, with an app that is 100 times faster than you, and 10 times more accurate, plus it won’t even go for a strike.

Again, welcome to the world of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, #4IR.

To appreciate the importance of this app, you will do well to understand where Maluke and Monethi’s work falls in the history of writing.

Writing is old as mankind.



It is a time-tested way to keep the records of history.

However, how we write has always been constantly changing.

Consider that in that past, we used to write on stones and clay pots.

It was obviously a laborious task but what could we do?

It was all we had.



Perhaps the most transformative way to write came with the discovery of paper or paper-like materials.

Some claim that the word paper comes from papyrus, an ancient material, similar to thick paper that was used in ancient Egypt and other places.

People used to write on this material.

Although modern paper is miles ahead of papyrus, clearly inspired what we now use as paper.



Then came typewriting.

The BATs among us may laugh their lungs out when you tell them that as late as the 1990’s, many offices still had typewriters.

To this day, we still have people alive, who were brilliant and highly skilled at using typewriters (ask your mom).



Typewriters were “eaten up” by the advent of modern computers, which have been getting better and better ever since.

But as those who have observed technology change over the years will tell you, things can move so fast in that area, we, mere earthlings, often struggle to keep up.



That is why you find people still buying paper based notepads despite the fact that we now have the likes of iphones and androids in place.

That is why you still find lecturers who take 1970s written notes to class and then reproduce them on a chalkboard — with a chalk!

With… a… chalk!



In fact that’s why, for goodness’ sake, we still have chalk — to start with.

But don’t fret about it and don’t feel superior, that’s just the human nature — catching up with the lightning speed of technology has never been easy — you will see as you get older.

So how does this app help such folks?



This is a good question because, while it may be easy to translate easy-to-read typewritten work to digital work, it is rather difficult to understand how it translates sometimes hard-to-read handwriting.

“Just as you may have difficulties reading some handwritings, which are not too good, our app also does have some problems reading some handwritings,” they said.



However, by and large, the app is able to see and type an average handwriting, despite the fact that most people have different handwritings.

“It may miss some letters but you will edit that later,” he said.

All you do is take a picture of the notes or the typewritten material and those will be changed into editable text in a fraction of time.

It is as simple as that.

