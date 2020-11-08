The trauma of cyber-bullying

MASERU-Tjekatjeka Thakeli – now a mini celebrity – was called nasty names and had insults hurled at him for simply posting his picture holding a placard as part of a personal job-hunting campaign dubbed #HelpMeFindWork.



He describes the period, between July 2017 and February 2018 as one of his darkest.

Keketso Serobanyane stood up for a friend who was being attacked on social media following the leaking of a sex tape. The insults were turned on her, and a boyfriend who wanted to introduce her to his family chickened out.



The trauma was too much and she ended up deactivating her Facebook account and temporarily leaving the country.

Thakeli and Serobanyane’s stories mirror the horror that many Basotho are enduring on social media, where cyber bullying has become rife as more people access the internet and own devices such as smart phones that enable them to have access to the online world.



“I was mocked, widely criticized and called names such as an attention seeking freak that brought shame on education by standing on the streets of Maseru holding a placard and selling ice guava,” Thakeli said.

In January 2020, he said his private pictures on a vacation were leaked on social media in the notorious infidelity scandal.



“I don’t wish to disclose particular details pertaining to that, but that was one phase of my life when the entire country or social media community felt justified subjugating me to the most painful cyber bullying experience of my life,” Thakeli said.

The impact on his life and those close to home were “far-reaching”, resulting in some suicidal thoughts, he said

He fears cyber bullying is becoming entrenched in local culture and could make life unbearable to youths who are hooked to social media.



“I think it’s become institutionalised on those streets. People on social media wake up to search for a victim whose life they will rip apart and feast on for their satisfaction,” he said.

He is still shocked that he could be bullied for initiating a noble cause such as job hunting.

“I don’t know why I was bullied for hunting for a job in the #HelpMeFindWork fashion. I mean, I wanted a job so that I could be able to take care of myself. Instead, I was bullied,” he said, noting that he had no personal relationships with many of the people who attacked him on social media.



Despite the vicious attacks, there was little Thakeli could do legally.

“Report to who?” he responded when asked if he reported the matter to the police.

“On what grounds, since there is no law against cyber bullying?” he added.

Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said although the police received reports of cyber bullying, there is no special law for it.

“There is no such law. We treat such threats like any usual ones,” he said.

“We deal with such cases like any other criminal offence based on existing laws,” he said.



In the end, Thakeli had to resort to self-help, and that “unfortunately”, included also resorting to hurling insults at his attackers.

“I woke up one morning and told myself ‘f*ck them all, this is my life and I only have one chance to be happy in it. I’m never again letting anyone make me feel negative about it.”



“So I returned the favour, and served them twice their own dish. Yes, I became a bully myself and of course against the bullies,” he said.

He is still haunted though.

“The repercussions of cyber bullying are far reaching and live long after it has stopped, and perhaps in future I will get professional help,” said Thakeli.



He said his wife has been supportive as well as some of his colleagues.

“Those I perceived as my friends were not there for me. In fact, most of them had joined in the bullying against me.”

Thakeli also took some lessons with him.

“People should never seek validation and acceptance from social media and never trust anyone on social media,” he said.



Another victim, Keketso Serobanyane, suffered multiple episodes of bullying that adversely affected her, including shattering her love life.

In 2016, she decided to stand up to a man known for bullying women on social media.

“People were not stopping him. Instead they were applauding him so I decided to expose him for what he is as my friend was affected,” she said.

The backlash was vicious.



“I got really bullied and attacked for that as he had a lot of followers and people started insulting me,” she said. “I retaliated and it kept on escalating.”

Serobanyane said she was also bullied for supporting one of her friends whose sex tape made rounds on social media.



“People turned her into a laughing stock and she seemed very lonely so I wanted her to know she was not alone,” said Serobanyane.

“All I wanted was for her to know I am with her but the tables were turned and I got bullied for that,” she said.

Like Thakeli, she had no personal relationships with her social media abusers.



“They were not people I really knew or my friends,” she said.

She said she used prayer to get through the ordeal.

“I coped through grace because there was a time it got much and drained me. I got depressed and I avoided meeting with people,” Serobanyane said.

It became so traumatic that at one point she decided to deactivate her Facebook account and even skipped the country after writing her examinations.

She said the bullying affected her school work.

“I wasn’t OK emotionally but my boyfriend forced me to study, assignments – he literally forced me to the exam room. He was the only person I had which is why I was able to stand up for other people as I knew how it felt not having anyone when going through a tough time.”



She said the bullying has affected her so badly that she experiences a lot of problems in her personal relationships.

“I met someone recently who was willing to introduce me to his family and even before the family got to know me, a lot was said about me causing misjudgment and everything,” she said.



She said trauma still haunts her.

“I don’t trust anyone, associate with people and I am always looking over my shoulder because I feel like people don’t want to associate with me or they judge me before they get to know me.”

“I am working on being ok,” she said.

The government should find a way of ending cyber bullying, she said.

“The government should intervene in the form of offering rehabilitation for both victims and perpetrators and enacting a law against cyber bullying as it can lead to crime as some people take offence and take the law into their own hands.”



According to the 2015 South Africa Journal of Education Vol 35, cyber bullying can cause either physical or psychological harm.

“From the nature of cyber bullying, it will rarely be physical harm to the body of the victim, even though the possibility cannot be excluded. Harm to the good name or reputation of the victim must also be included in the definition of harm.”



Harmful consequences of bullying on the victim include sleep disturbances, headaches, depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, truancy and in extreme cases, murder or suicide, according to the journal.

Victims of cyber bullying can also experience lower levels of academic performance, lower family relationship quality, and a number of psychosocial difficulties and affective disorders, according to the journal.

’Mapule Motsopa