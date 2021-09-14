Three criminals nabbed in barracks

MASERU – THE Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) has arrested three men who were masquerading as soldiers and committing crimes in the Makoanyane barracks.

The army’s spokesman, Captain Sakeng Lekola, told thepost that the suspects had promised to sell red mercury to some people, saying it is abundant in the barracks.

A number of people fell victim to the scam.

“We do not even have that in the army, we do not even know it,” Captain Lekola said.



He said the criminals even promise to sell arms to some people.

“They hold their meetings inside the barracks or next to the gate so that their victims do not suspect any foul play,” Captain Lekola said.

He said the victims of the scam “are also criminals as they engage in criminal activities”.

He said this happened at a time when the army had relaxed its security at the barracks to allow civilians to come to the military hospital for treatment.



In a statement on Monday, the army said the LDF command is aware of the gangs that enter the barracks to perpetrate criminal offences.

The army said these criminals take chances and enter the barracks to fulfill their criminal activities at Makoanyane due to some services being rendered there.

They are masquerading as patients going to the Makoanyane Military Hospital or as soldiers so that it is easy to enter the barracks.

“They end up promising to sell the civilians they work with some army equipment,” the statement read.

The arrested suspects have been handed over to the police.



“We warn those involved in these criminal acts to refrain forthwith,” the army said.

According to the statement, the army command will take harsh measures against the perpetrators to deter others from committing similar crimes at the barracks.

It also stated that the criminals should not forget that the army has a right to defend its image against anything that might tarnish it.

They also stated that the command appeals to parents in different communities to advise their children not to be involved in such crimes.

Nkheli Liphoto