Three former senior police officers acquitted

MASERU-CHIEF Justice Sakoane Sakoane this week acquitted three former senior police officers who were charged with corruption in the procurement of police uniforms 15 years ago.



The case dragged on in the courts without being prosecuted for eight years as the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) battled to gather evidence against them.

Justice Sakoane said the DCEO had failed to submit evidence to prove that Deputy Commissioner of Police Tumelo Moseme, two Assistant Commissioners Dlamini Mphatšoane and Thakane Theko were guilty.

Justice Sakoane said ever since the case has been before court, “it kept on being postponed without giving valid reasons”.



“The accused persons even approached the court applying for a permanent stay of their case, which I now grant and discharge the accused persons because the DCEO has failed to proceed with the case but keeps on postponing it,” Justice Sakoane said.

“In some of their reasons why the case kept on being postponed it was that some of the witnesses had died hence the case would have to take much longer,” he said.



Justice Sakoane ruled that the accused ex-members of the police are acquitted.

These ex-police officers were accused of fraudulently awarding a tender for uniforms to Linare Clothing (Pty) Ltd.

They were charged alongside the director of New Vision Suppliers (Pty) Ltd and Linare Clothing (Pty) Ltd, Rebecca Makhalemele.



They were charged with corruption, fraud, bribery, defeating the course of justice and unlawful possession of police uniforms.

One Superintendent Selloane Fobo, who was a crown witness stationed at Procurement Office at the police headquarters at the time of the alleged crime, testified that she was forced to sign a contract by DCP Moseme.



She told the court that DCP Moseme forced her to sign a police camouflage contract as a witness even though she had no authority to do so.

Superintendent Fobo informed the court that DCP Moseme told her to sign the contract as there was no one in the office who could co-sign the contract as a witness.



She said she was called by DCP Moseme to his office enquiring about the procedure regarding the signing of contracts.

“I told him contracts are signed by high ranking authorities like Principal Secretaries but if they are not there he could sign as he had authority to do so,” she said.



DCP Moseme proceeded to sign the contract as the Principal Secretary was unavailable at the time, the court heard.

She said DCP Moseme further asked her who else could sign as a witness.

“I told him I did not know because (according) to the first contract similar to that one, where he signed (it was) supposed to be the Commissioner of Police as the witness would be his deputy,” she said.



She said she told DCP Moseme that since he had signed where the Commissioner was supposed to sign, she did not know who then could sign as a witness.

She said her former boss asked her to sign as the witness but she told him that there was another officer who could sign.



“But he declined and insisted that I should sign as the officer,” she said.

She told the court that she had to take orders from DCP Moseme since he was her superior but was unhappy at being forced to sign the contract because she had no authority to do so.



She said during the awarding of the tender, the accused police officers were members of the evaluation team who were working in the office of ACP Mphatšoane.



When cross-examined by Advocate Motiea Teele KC whether she believed the whole tendering process was a sham, she said she did not see it as a sham at the time of signing but she now saw it as such.

Itumeleng Khoete