Three gunned down

MAQHAKA-THREE men died while two others sustained serious injuries after gunmen opened fire in a Berea shop on Sunday night.

Villagers say the men who stormed the shop in Makola were on a revenge mission.



The say the gang’s leader, who comes from the same village and is linked to previous murders, was avenging his brother who was killed some time ago.

Thabiso Masoka, the shop owner, and two customers were killed in the crossfire.



Makola’s Chieftainess ’Maseqobela Tumo says she suspects the attack could be linked to Basotho gang wars in South Africa.

Villagers rushed to the shop when they heard gunshots at around 7pm.

One of the survivors was taken to Berea hospital and discharged the next morning. The other is admitted at Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital where he is nursing gunshots wounds to the waist, thigh and leg.



One of the survivors, Hauhang Mapiloko, who was shot in the chest, believes he was the target. Mapiloko says a man wearing a mask entered the shop and pointed what appeared to be a toy gun at him.

“I told him he was scaring us with his toy gun but he did not respond,” said Mapiloko, who spoke to thepost as he recovered at home.



He said one of the customers ran out of the shop.

“Afterwards, I heard a gunshot and I went to check what was happening. I saw him lying down.”



“While I was getting closer to him, the one with ‘a toy gun’ reappeared with another man and they started firing at us.”

He said he tried to hide behind a tractor in the yard.

“It wasn’t helping I rushed back to the shop where I hid behind the counter with another customer”.



The attackers however pursued him into the shop where they continued spraying bullets.

“So many rounds were fired at us including the shop owner. They left believing all of us had died.”



Mapiloko said he feigned death right after he was shot on the chest.

“The person who was with me behind the counter tried to scream but I put my hand on his mouth for him to shut up”.

The gunmen then went for the shop owner, shooting him several times before ransacking the till and disappearing.

“I realised he was no more”.



Villagers took him and the other injured man to Berea Hospital.

“I am filled with this rage and I want to revenge,” said Mapiloko who was discharged on Monday morning.

He doesn’t believe the police will help because they appear to be close to the gang leader.



“I will still die because of him.”

Relebohile Mapiloko, a relative to Hauhang Mapiloko, said the gang leader “has so many murder cases reported at the Teya-Teyaneng police station but he has never been arrested”.

“He does not get arrested at all. He doesn’t even spend a mere two days in jail. We already know that he won’t be arrested even now,” Relebohile said.



He said a few years ago angry villagers burnt the gang leader’s house and his mother’s house after he killed a villager.

“We are no longer shocked as we are used to it. We will not be shocked even if he doesn’t get arrested as we already expect that.”

“Going to the police is a waste of time.”



He said the gang leader shot and killed his relative but was never arrested. ’Matiisetso Mapiloko, Hauhang Mapiloko’s mother, said she believes the attacker will come back to “finish us all off”.

The shop owner’s mother, ’Mathabiso Masoka, is inconsolable. ’Mathabiso said she suspected something was wrong when her son did not pick her calls soon after the gunshots. She then called his wife who answered the call with a scream.



“I heard her crying saying please come, he was shot.”

At the shop she found her son in a pool of blood.

“He moved his hand and I realised he was still alive and I called for help,” she said.



His wife, ’Mareatile Masoka, said she was still in shock and she no longer feels safe in her house.

“I am a business person, how am I going to operate after this?”

“I am frightened and after this, I might be forced to close the shop at six,” she said.



“What if I close there and they come to my house as (the two buildings) are close to each?”

The Makola’s Chieftainess ’Maseqobela Tumo said she learnt of the incident the next morning when the Teya-Teyaneng Police asked her about it.



“In my whole life, I have never had such terrible things,” she said.

“This appears to have started in Gauteng but I don’t have a precise explanation whether it involves famo gangs or what.”

“This has put us in danger as the revenge is continuous.”

’Mapule Motsopa