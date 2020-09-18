Three top officials quit MEC

MASERU-THREE senior members of the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) have dumped the party amid speculation that they are joining the newly formed Hope party.



The members are deputy secretary general Sekake Napo, communications and marketing manager Relebohile Poulo and Mohale Posholi, the national youth chairman.

They left on Monday.

Their defection coincides with the launch of Hope, a splinter party of the troubled Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL).



Napo, one of the MEC’s founding members, told thepost that he left the party because he felt “enough is enough”.

He warned the party will implode unless it changes course.

The former high school teacher said he resigned because he wants to focus on his grocery shop and aluminium businesses in his hometown of Qacha’s Nek.



He said the party has lost its vision and his grievances have fallen on deaf ears.

The MEC, he said, lacks the strategy to attract followers at village level.

Napo was one of the first members to join the MEC when it was formed by Selibe Mochoboroane.



He was quickly parachuted into the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) where he was the deputy secretary general.

Napo said he is not planning to join any political party and nothing will persuade him to return to the MEC.

He says he had also rejected invitations to join other parties.

“I have made a final decision. I won’t jump out of politics and worm my way back,” Napo said.



He alleged that the even the party’s secretary general, Napo Moshoeshoe, is frustrated adding that the party has no clear structures.

He was however quick to point out that he was not suggesting Moshoeshoe would also leave the party but merely pointing out that his exasperation is shared by many others.



But Moshoeshoe last night rubbished the allegations, saying Napo is just clutching at straws because he never officially complained to the executive committee.

“He caught us by surprise,” Moshoeshoe said.

Moshoeshoe confirmed that Posholi and Poulo had also left the party.

“Those people have left to join the new party,” Moshoeshoe said, referring to Hope.



He said they were going to meet at their party’s offices to hear from those who have decided to leave the party, except Napo because he is staying far away in Qacha’s Nek.

Efforts to contact Poulo and Posholi were unsuccessful last night.

