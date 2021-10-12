Top Central Bank director shot dead

MASERU – Dr Bohlale Phakoe, the Central Bank of Lesotho’s director of financial markets, was shot dead last Saturday.

Phakoe, who was also a Reverend, was launching his lodge in Marabeng when he was shot.

Family spokesperson, Katleho Kholokholo, said towards the end of the event Phakoe was told he had a visitor.



“He went outside and met the person in the yard. It was during that meeting that he was shot,” said Kholokholo, who is Phakoe’s nephew.

“Our understanding is that there was no altercation between Mr Phakoe and the suspect.”

He said Phakoe had gunshot wounds on the head and the body.

Kholokholo said the suspect, who is married to a cousin to Phakoe’s wife, is still at large.

This means he was Phakoe’s brother-in-law.



His motive is unknown but there are varied unconfirmed theories that thepost could not independently verify at the time of going to print.

A seasoned banker, Phakoe was also a board member of the Lesotho Revenue Authority.

He also had a stint on the Kao Mine board.

Kholokholo described his uncle as affable, generous and hardworking.

“He was humble and dearly loved his family.”

Dr Phakoe was born on June 18, 1969 to the late Rev R T Phakoe and mother Lilian Mabohlale Phakoe. He was the third of six children.



An excellent scholar with multiple qualifications, his education started at Leribe LEC primary school. His highest qualification is a Masters in Economics obtained from the National University of Lesotho (NUL).

Dr Phakoe built his career from the bottom up through hard work and diligence.

A son of a pastor, he walked in his father’s shoes and the call of God to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. As a pastor in the AME Church, he founded and built St John AME church into a thriving church.

He is survived by his wife, his mother, his three sisters and brother, his five children and the entire Phakoe clan.

He will be buried on October 16.

Staff Reporter