Top DCEO detective back at work

MASERU-THE Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO)’s Chief Investigations Officer, Thabiso Thibeli, is back in the office after a 21-month suspension.

Thibeli was suspended in July 2019 after being accused of illegally removing exhibits from the DCEO and defrauding the “public revenue”.

He was called back to work on Tuesday.



“I am happy to be back. What happened to me was not good. I have no words to describe how I feel,” Thibeli said last night before referring further questions to his employers.

He returns at a time when the DCEO boss, Attorney Mahlomola Manyokole, who suspended him, is fighting for his job.

Thibeli’s suspension was one of Manyokole’s first major decisions after he was appointed.



At that time Thibeli claimed that Manyokole was targeting him to stop an investigation against his acquaintances.

Manyokole denied the allegations, insisting that he was just cleaning up the organisation and making officers accountable for their actions.

Thibeli’s disciplinary hearing never took off after initially being mired in a legal web and then being repeatedly postponed.



Now Manyokole is on suspension and facing an impeachment tribunal.

He is accused of incompetency, bringing the organisation into disrepute, obstruction of justice and using “gratuitous and intemperate language” against the Office of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Law (Professor Nqosa Mahao).

Curiously, Manyokole’s defence seems to be exactly the same as Thibeli’s.

He claims he is being targeted for investigating corrupt senior government officials.



“It is these investigations which have touched the nerve centre and cradle of the dark world of the corrupt. The political machinery started rolling in an attempt to protect the underhand activities and to ensure that the dark world of the corrupt is not disrupted,” Manyokole said in an affidavit he filed for one of his several court applications to save his job.



“Consequently, moves have been made to have me removed from the helm of the DCEO. I am in possession of secret information and intelligence that some of those who are basking in the comfort of the nefarious criminality aforesaid have suggested to the government that all means must be adopted and employed to ensure my removal from the office of the DCEO.”

