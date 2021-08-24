Top envoy cleared

MASERU – LESOTHO’s High Commissioner to London, Rethabile Mokaeane, has been cleared of all nine charges of misconduct brought against her by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The charges were instigated by principal secretary Colonel Tanki Mothae, who has since been reshuffled to the Ministry of Police.

The disciplinary hearing was held in May via Zoom and the verdict was verbally communicated to Mokaeane earlier this month.



Mokaeane told thepost that the charges were quashed because they were frivolous and based on false information Mothae received from her juniors at the mission.



Some of the charges appear to have been based on a recording of a fiery conversation between Mokaeane and ‘Mantolo Motloheloa, the third secretary at the mission.

In that conversation, illegally recorded, Mokaeane is heard rejecting Motloheloa’s request for her to approve the staff’s salaries and rent.

Mokaeane tells Motloheloa that she will not approve the payments until her medical claims and children’s school fees are paid. The recording provided a glimpse into the chaos at the mission.



Mothae laid the charges after months of strongly-worded letters between him and Mokaeane.

In some of the letters, Mothae accused Mokaeane of mismanaging the mission and ill-treating the staff.

Mokaeane however shot back by accusing Mothae of failing to deal with her complaints against some of the staff, especially Motloheloa.

She said instead of disciplining the errant staff, Mothae was abating and emboldening them to disrespect her.



Mokaeane was particularly irate with Motloheloa whom she described as incompetent and insubordinate.

In the charge sheet, seen by thepost, Colonel Mothae accused Mokaeane of a litany of transgressions dating back to 2019.

He alleged that Mokaeane failed to properly manage the London mission and submit financial reports.

The High Commissioner, he claimed, violated the staffs’ rights by refusing to pay their salaries, allowances and out-of-pocket claims.



Colonel Mothae alleged that Mokaeane had used “demeaning and unethical” language to the staff while introducing them to the former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Temeki Tšolo, during his visit to the High Commission in July 2019.

He alleged that Mokaeane said: “Ke bona bana ba bao le ba tšepetseng ho tla emela Lesotho naheng ee e kholo hakaale ea Makhooa, bona baa?” (Are these those you trust to represent the country in this big country of the Whites, these ones?)

Mothae accused the High Commissioner of insulting and intimidating the staff during a meeting in November 2019.

She allegedly did the same to Motloheloa in September 2020 and in an interview with a local radio station, he claimed.



Mokaeane was also accused of revealing confidential information to thepost and a local radio station.

A relieved Mokaeane this week told thepost that apart from exonerating her, the disciplinary panel had vindicated her by castigating diplomats who secretly record conversations with their bosses or colleagues.

“The chairman told the current PS that there is a problem with the third secretary,” Mokaeane said.



She said now that she has been exonerated “some people” are writing malicious letters to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to get her fired.

Mokaeane said her claims for school fees and medical expenses are yet to be paid.

She revealed that there are still problems at the mission.



For example, she alleged, one diplomat this week disobeyed her order to report to the office.

She said she always reports for work but her staff has been “taught to stay home by Mothae”.

“These people do not want to work here because they had banked their hopes on Mothae. They thought they were controlling him.”

Nkheli Liphoto