Tough law for domestic violence

MASERU-SPOUSES who fail to support their partners financially could be fined M2 500 or jailed for one year.

That’s according to a Counter Domestic Violence Bill (2021) that Gender Minister, Likeleli Tampane, presented in parliament this week.



The Bill which has been in the works for ten years could have far-reaching consequences for spouses that neglect their partners. It defines economic abuse as depriving a spouse of adequate food, water, clothing and shelter.

The complainant in what the Bill calls economical abuse doesn’t have to be a wife or husband. They can be parents, children, people with parental duties for a child, family members related by blood, affinity, adoption or fostering. It also applies to those who are cohabiting or in a dating relationship.



Those who drink, take drugs or gamble to the extent that their family suffer will be liable for counselling and rehabilitation. If they repeat the offence their income will be garnished by the court to support their family.

The Bill also proposes a M3 000 fine for a spouse that blocks their partner from working or engaging in an income-generating activity or controls their income. Relatives, neighbours and friends who don’t report domestic violence to the police face six months in jail or a M1 000 fine or both.



The Bill proposes to make it an offence to have sexual intercourse with a father-in-law or a daughter-in-law and those convicted will be liable to a M5 000 fine or two years in jail.

The Bill criminalises unreasonable disposal of household resources or other property in which the complainant has an interest.



Insulting, ridiculing and name-calling a domestic relative, including your date, will be a crime.

It will also be a criminal offence to exhibit obsessive possessiveness or jealousy which constitutes a serious invasion of the privacy of the complainant, liberty, integrity or security.

Stalking, described as engaging in a pattern of conduct that induces fear or imminent harm or feelings of annoyance and aggravation, will be a criminal offence.



Stalking includes repeatedly watching or loitering outside of or near any place the complainant resides, works, carries on business, studies or happens to be.

It also includes repeatedly making, sending or delivering abusive and offensive calls or electronically transmitted messages or objects to the complainant.



It also makes technological abuse an offence.

Technological abuse means an act where a person by means of technology device supplies, sends, shares, exposes or displays gratuitous violence, nude or semi-nude material, photos or videos and sexually suggestive messages to another person.



The Bill seeks to establish a Family Court to deal with domestic violence, to which a complainant in a domestic relationship may apply for a protection order.

The Family Court may direct you to stay away from any premises or place where the complainant resides, or any part of such premises or place.

It may also instruct you to pay emergency monetary relief in respect of the complainant’s needs and those of any of your children or dependants.

In a case where the complainant suffered physical injury, pain, trauma or loss the Family Court may direct the respondent to pay adequate compensation.



The Bill also established a Restorative Justice Council at the village level, convened and chaired by the chief, to guide the process where parties in a domestic relationship may reach a peaceful agreement.

It also seeks to establish shelters for victims of domestic violence where they will be provided with temporary basic support, care and accommodation, safety against all sorts of danger, access to adequate health and medical care.



Physical abuse under this law attracts either community service, fine not exceeding M5 000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both.

Any form of unwanted genital stimulation may land one in prison for up to three years or a fine of M5 000 or both.

Emotional, verbal, psychological abuse and stalking are crimes that will attract a fine of M3 000 of up to two years in jail.



Fondling without permission or saying sexual utterances will have one sentenced for up to two years or a fine of M2 000.

If a sexual domestic offender is infected with HIV and has knowledge or reasonable suspicion that he is infected he will be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Staff Reporter