‘Tourism sector still in distress’

MASERU-The tourism industry is still reeling three months after Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, thepost heard this week.



This is despite the fact that most lodges which were housing Covid-19 suspects in quarantine have now been paid.

The Lesotho Hotels and Hospitality Association (LHHA) chairperson, ’Marethabile Sekhiba, said most of the hotels and guest houses used as quarantine facilities have since been paid.



“We appreciate the effort and as soon as all establishments have been paid the LHHA will issue a statement,” Sekhiba said.

The payments came after players in the sector complained bitterly following delays by the government to process their payments.

The businesspeople were last month invited by parliament’s Public Accounts Committee twice to hear their grievances.



The Cabinet Principal Secretary, Kabelo Lehora, and the Principal Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Neo Liphoto, assured the PAC that they would pay all establishments their dues between November 5 and 20.

But that did not happen.

By the end of November Sekhiba said only 10 establishments had received payments and all 10 had only received a less than a 40 percent fraction of their invoices.



Hotels and guest house owners had to go back to the Cabinet offices to find reasons for the delay and were told there was not sufficient cash in the bank.

As a result, the government was given an additional two weeks to sort out the payments.



The hospitality industry suffered terribly as it was one of the sectors that were forced to close earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The industry is still battling to get back to its feet.

The lockdown affected both international and domestic tourism, which businesses depend on for survival.



Sekhiba said the relaxation of Covid-19 regulations had helped them open doors but due to the impact of the virus on people’s income, they were still struggling.

People, she said, would have to prioritise their needs before spending the little they have on leisure.

The delay in payments, Sekhiba said, has made it difficult to retain suppliers and employees.

Lemohang Rakotsoane