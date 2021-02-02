Tribute to Rev Tlaba

MASERU-REVEREND Gabriel Tlaba was laid to rest yesterday at the cemetery of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) in Mazenod.

Rev Tlaba died last Wednesday. The cause of death was not disclosed. He was 72.



Those who worked closely with him in the priesthood say Rev Tlaba was a committed member of the order of the OMI.

The OMI is a Catholic group of priests who have offered themselves in the service of the poor and lowly in society to advance the gospel.

The expression, oblate from Latin term oblatus means one who was offered up to the Lord.



So, the OMIs are considered by the church as missionaries even if they are not working far away from their countries because “in the literal sense the word missionary means the one sent”.

His colleagues say Rev Tlaba was one such missionary. They said they will remember his commitment to the gospel and service to the marginalised in society.



Rev Paul Lesia of the Maryland Mission in Leribe and one of Rev Tlaba’s many former students, told thepost that he relied on him to offer counselling whenever he held retreats.

“We indeed learnt many things in his life of dedication to God,” Rev Lesia said.

“He provided real comfort to others and counselling to believers because he had many spiritual gifts that he shared with others,” he said.



Rev Lesia said Rev Tlaba was “always lowly, submissive, compliant, dedicated and he loved his people, he was a light”.

“He used his God-given spiritual gifts to help others.”

As there will always be some squabbles in any organisation, Rev Lesia said he shall miss Rev Tlaba’s humble way of dealing with squabbles among fellow priests.



“He had a way of handling such things.”

Rev Tlaba taught him at the St Theresa Seminary Secondary School and later at St Augustine Seminary in Roma for the priesthood in the 1970s and 80s.



At the time Rev Tlaba was the youngest lecturer, at only 28 years, and was also the seminary’s treasurer.

He said sometimes when he gave instructions to the students, some used to say “ngoana oa tella enoa” (this child has no respect).

Students in tertiary institutions in most cases are actually adults in their 20s and above.



“We would see him wearing a blanket and holding a stick,” he said, with nostalgic laughter.

His other student is Rev Charles Matsoso, who said he first knew him when he was studying for the priesthood at the St Augustine’s Seminary in Roma.

Rev Tlaba taught him many courses in the philosophical and theological department until he finished the seminary.



He also knew him closely as a fellow OMI as “I happened to stay with him in an Oblate Community at Mazenod Conference Centre”.

Rev Matsoso, the director of Radio Maria-Lesotho, said when he was assigned to the radio, he found Rev Tlaba presenting two unique shows on the radio, ‘Serata-Ngoana’ which is basically a Mariology programme and ‘Sejo sa Moea’, a Sunday programme.



“Serata-Ngoana is an in-depth dogmatic teaching of the Catholic Church about the Blessed Virgin Mary,” Rev Matsoso said, adding that Rev Tlaba “loved Mary with all his heart, a Mariologist at heart”.

“He was dedicated that he would drive from where he was staying to the studios. Lately, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, he would present his programme at home,” he said.



The other programme that he did with Radio Maria-Lesotho was ‘Sejo sa Moea’, a Sunday programme that is based on the Sunday readings in the Catholic Church.

“All his programmes were rich and many people loved his work,” Rev Matsoso said.



“A day before he passed on, in the early hours he called me to confirm that he would be on-air to do his show, and he did exactly that,” he said.

“Around 7.30pm I had just finished presenting an on-air memorial service of the late Rev Fr Michael Sekoati OMI, and then I allowed Fr Tlaba to present his show, and he did that perfectly fine, it was on Tuesday last week, and Wednesday morning I received the sad news that Fr Tlaba is no more.”



“Surely for us all at Radio Maria-Lesotho we were devastated but we thank God for his beautiful life, and his dedication at the Church and Radio Maria-Lesotho as well.”

Rev Tlaba was a son of a catechist, Maraisane Tlaba, and Alphoncinah Tlaba, residents of Boribeng in Leribe.

He was born on April 4, 1948.



He joined the union of the OMI in 1968 and was ordained as a priest in 1976.

After graduating from the then University of Basutoland, Bechuanaland and Swaziland (UBBLS), now the National University of Lesotho, he furthered his studies in philosophy in Ottawa, Canada.



Rev Lesia said Rev Tlaba became famous in Ottawa for his excellence in his academic studies “to an extent that there was a sudden belief that Basotho are generally clever”.

After that he taught at the NUL and the National Teachers Training College (NTTC), now the Lesotho College of Education.



He said one of his literary works include a popular book among local Catholics, which gives a meaning to the Lord’s Prayer.

“The book is about the significance of the prayer in our daily lives,” Rev Lesia said.

“He wrote many other books for the church,” he said.

He said Rev Tlaba will be remembered for his fondness of the local history of the church, in particular about the first missionary Joseph Gerard who founded the St Monica’s Mission in Leribe.

Caswell Tlali