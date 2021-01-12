Tributes pour in for Chakela

MASERU-TRIBUTES poured in this week following the death of notorious famo music gangster Mosotho Chakela on Tuesday.

Chakela died in Bloemfontein on Tuesday due to complications related to Covid-19.



Nteei Ts’ehlana, who was deputy to Chakela in the Terene famo music gang, said his death had left a big gap in the group.

He said Chakela was a unifier who kept the group together.

Ts’ehlana said supporters of the group must not despair thinking the demise of Chakela meant the end of Terene.



“We will still keep this group alive,” he said, adding that the supporters will decide who will succeed Chakela.

He said the death of Chakela has left them devastated.

The deceased is survived by his wife, mother and a son.

The date for his funeral is still to be announced.

It was also not clear if the deceased would be buried in South Africa or Lesotho because of his roots there.



The Minister of Tourism, Environment and Culture, Advocate Lekhetho Rakuoane, whose ministry is the custodian of the arts in Lesotho, said Chakela will be remembered for his music which was rich with history.

“He would pick up anything happening around and include it in his music,” he said.



Adv Rakuoane said he believes the young and upcoming artists should emulate what Chakela was doing.

“His death came as a shock to all of us,” he said.

He said he still believes that the musicians will come together and see how they can move forward.



The leader of the All Basotho Convention (ABC), Thomas Thabane, said the death of Chakela has left him torn apart.

“His loss is painful,” Thabane said.

He said he sent his condolences to Chakela’s family and the people who followed his music.

“I also sent a message of condolences to the Democratic Congress (DC) leader,” Thabane said.

The deceased was a loyal supporter of the ABC but defected to the DC sometime last year.

Meanwhile, DC leader Mathibeli Mokhothu said Chakela’s death had left them in deep grief.



He said he hoped that God will spiritually give them another Chakela.

“My condolences to the Terene group,” he said.

He said it is his belief that those who are remaining behind should continue with what Chakela was doing – entertaining people with music.

Mokhothu said the death of Chakela is highly regrettable.

He said he was a good singer whose music would forever remain part of Lesotho’s legacy.



Chakela, a distinguished musician, was also a successful businessman in Bloemfontein, South Africa, where he was based.

Over the years, Chakela escaped several attempts to kill him.

During the Pakalitha Mosisili-led government, Chakela was banned from entering Lesotho because Mosisili regarded him as a trouble-maker.

Chakela even buried his father in South Africa because he was not allowed to enter the country.



Chakela will be remembered for his tracks like “Ha ke tseke borena” which is one of the latest tracks.

One of his much-loved tracks is Lerato which is literally translated as Love.

He used to sing with artistes like Sanko and Motsamai amongst others.

The deceased promoted young artistes like Ngaka Mahao who was brutally shot dead two years ago.



He did not see eye-to-eye with Seakhi rival group members.

Although he had moved to South Africa, Chakela had his roots in Matelile in Mafeteng.

His first album titled “Motsamai le Chakela” was released in 2002.

Majara Molupe