Tšepong kicked out

MASERU-THE government has started the process to terminate its contract with Tšepong (Pty) Ltd, the company managing Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital and three clinics.

The decision follows a protracted strike by nurses at the hospital.

Earlier this week, Tšepong abruptly fired more than 250 nurses who refused to return to work.



The government has blamed Tšepong for the strike that has crippled the hospital’s operations. Tšepong, whose main shareholder is South Africa’s Netcare Group, has insisted that the buck stops with the government.

It says the government has reneged on its obligations to provide adequate funding so that it meets the nurses’ demands. The government however says it is already paying the company enough to pay the nurses.



Health Minister Semano Sekatle told thepost last night that the government has given Tšepong notice of intention to terminate the 18-year contract which was supposed to end in 2026. Sekatle said Tšepong had repeatedly violated the contract.

“We are not bluffing. This is over. The letter has been served,” Sekatle said last night.



He said Tšepong has 21 days to respond to the government.

“There is no going back on this decision. We want to negotiate an amicable separation and not a continuation of the relationship.”

Earlier, Sekatle had told a press conference that the cabinet had instructed him to expedite the termination.

“Tšepong keeps on violating our agreements,” Sekatle said.



He said the government has instructed him and Finance Minister Thabo Sophonea “to make sure that the deal is cancelled because it is of no help to Basotho”.

“The two ministries should do that within the perimetres of the law and guidance by the agreement. We have ended the marriage.”

He said the fired nurses can return to work “as if nothing has happened”.

The minister said local companies with expertise will be given a chance to run the hospital. “The government wants to assure Lesotho companies that they will be called for meetings on what to be done next.”



He said Tšepong has been violating the agreement since it was signed in 2008.

The Tšepong consortium is led by Netcare (Pty) Ltd, an international company with successful hospital management and operations in the United Kingdom and South Africa. Sekatle said Tšepong was also supposed to have a private ward as per the agreement but that never happened because the ward was used for other purposes.

“But Tšepong wants the government to pay so that it could get profits they could get if the ward was operational,” he said.

The minister said 50 percent of the Health Ministry’s budget was going to Tšepong.



He said Tšepong also has South African companies to which it gives lucrative tenders.

“The companies get a lot of money monthly and they belong to South Africans.”

“We expected it to be a big health facility that would stop Basotho from seeking health services in other countries.”

Sekatle told thepost that the termination will have serious consequences but the government is prepared for anything.



He said the biggest challenge is to pay the financial institutions that funded the hospital’s construction which cost about M1.3 billion.

The 425-bed hospital was funded by the Lesotho government and the Development Bank of South Africa. Tšepong’s local shareholders are Excel Health (20 percent), Afri’nnai Health (20percent), Women’s Investment Company (10 percent) and D10 Investments (10 percent).

Netcare however calls the shots.



Sekatle said the government is ready to run the hospital while it looks for another operator.

“In any case, most of the specialists that work at the hospital are also working for the government. So, there is not much difference.”

