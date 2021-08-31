Two BAP activists fight over candidacy

MASERU – TWO senior Basotho Action Party (BAP) activists from Thetsane constituency are at loggerheads over the right to represent the party in next year’s elections.

Phakiso Motaung, who defected from the conflict-plagued All Basotho Convention (ABC) last year, is fighting his own constituency chairman, Keletso Chatsane.

Motaung, who was nicknamed Bishop Kobo-Tata because of his enthusiasm for the ABC, has accused his new party of backing his rival in the dispute.

Motaung said the party’s national executive committee is unfairly taking sides with his opponent, making his prospects of standing as the candidate slim.



Shortly after the launch of the BAP earlier this year Motaung offered his property to be used as the party’s office at the constituency level.

He said all was well in the BAP until recently when he showed his intention to stand in the constituency as the party’s candidate in next year’s general election.

Motaung said the party’s national executive committee was fighting in Chatsane’s corner.

Motaung said the committee even moved the constituency office from his property to Chatsane’s business complex.

The fight, Motaung said, is getting nasty “as the party prepares to choose its constituency representatives for the coming general elections”.



Motaung is bitter that the national executive committee is “not neutral in the democratic fight between two constituency men who equally have a right to stand”.

“They want to advocate for their candidate so they see me as a threat,” Motaung said.

“I gave the constituency my office free of charge as I am also a member of the party,” he said.

Motaung said he warned the chairman from using his name in campaigns at the expense of the party but he did not listen.

He said the committee moved out of the office without even notifying him.

“That is the way they thank me,” he said.



He complains that the constituency chairman does not want to see him representing the BAP in the elections.

Motaung said their constituency chairman tried hard to provoke him thinking he would give up and end up kicking the party out of his property.

“But I did not do so because I saw his intentions,” he said.



He said the constituency office has now been taken to Chatsane’s business complex.

“He kept on asking me when they should vacate my property and if I needed rent, but I made it clear that I did not need rent,” he said.

The BAP spokesman, Motlatsi Maqelepo, told thepost that “the committee is yet to investigate the matter and find a solution”.

Chatsane said he was going to discuss the matter with the national executive committee and would only comment thereafter.

Nkheli Liphoto