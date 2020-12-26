Two convicted police officers plead for mercy

MASERU-TWO police constables facing the death penalty for killing a Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) internal auditor in February 2016 are begging for their lives.



Constables Moeketsi Dlamini and Monaheng ’Musi, members of the police’s Special Operations Unit (SOU), were last Thursday found guilty of murdering Thibello Nteso.

The duo had pleaded not guilty during trial, claiming that they were acting in self-defence when they shot Nteso because he had fired first.

The court did not believe them, and they now face the noose, prompting their lawyer to ask Judge Moroke Mokhesi to show mercy when sentencing them.



Murder carries the death sentence in Lesotho but convicts could get a lengthy prison term if they convince the court that there were extenuating circumstances.

They could also receive a royal pardon.

“The cops were guarding a VIP person and their alertness had to be higher. They are sorry and regret killing him,” their lawyer, Advocate Lebohang Ramakhula, said while pleading with the judge on Tuesday.



“They had no intention to kill him. Since it was at night and it was dark they did not recognise him, they thought they were being attacked,” the lawyer said in mitigation, adding that the two cops had families to take care of.

“May the court consider their extenuating circumstances as they are both bread winners and are married with children,” the lawyer said.

“They have been cooperating with the police ever since their arrest,” he said.



Advocate Ramakhula said after realising that they had shot Nteso, the cops assisted him by immediately taking him to a nearby hospital, although it turned out to be too late.

The lawyer said one of the cops, Dlamini, had been a victim of the notorious Makhaola Qalo social media which resulted in him being attacked by soldiers in August 2014 prior to the killing.



“As a result, while shooting at Nteso, he was not acting normally. He was still in shock of what had happened in 2014,” he said.

He explained that Dlamini had requested counselling but none was given.

But Justice Mokhesi said there are no extenuating circumstances for the convicted murderers.



“Having dealt with the merits and demerits of both crown and the accused persons’ submissions, I am justified in concluding as follows: both accused are guilty of murder without extenuating circumstances,” Justice Mokhesi said.

He also found them guilty of malicious damage to property in that they riddled Nteso’s car with bullets in the process of killing him.



The court heard evidence from a Lesotho TV journalist and presenter on how police officers who attended the crime scene tried to cover up the murder by tampering with evidence.

Also, the court heard that at the time of his death, Nteso was probing rot involving M170 million at the LEC.

Justice Mokhesi will sentence the duo on January 13 next year.

In the meantime, the two cops will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Itumeleng Khoete