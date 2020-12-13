Two directors charged with tax evasion

MASERU-TWO directors of a local company, National Energy Resource (Pty) Ltd, appeared before the Maseru Magistrates’ Court yesterday to answer a charge of tax evasion.

Zheng Hong Chen and Jing Xin Gu were released on M50 000 bail and surety of M500 000.



The prosecution says the two and their company owe the Lesotho Revenue Authority (LRA) a staggering M31.4 million for VAT and Income Tax.

The company, situated in Maseru West Industrial Area, is a wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products.

Zhen Hong Chen was its director from its date of incorporation in July 2003 until March 2018 when the company changed its directorship. He was then replaced by Jing Xin Gu.



The prosecution says the directors had an obligation to submit signed annual income tax returns and monthly VAT returns to the LRA showing the true and correct amount of the company’s gross income and VAT charged on its sales.

“The accused were involved in the non-declaration of full gross income of (the company),” the charge sheet reads.



“(The company) was also involved in the acquisition of money which it was obliged to pay to the Lesotho Revenue Authority which money as a result of its fraudulent conduct failed to declare…and pay the requisite tax on income generated by it…”



Magistrate Thamae Thamae told the accused, Zheng Hong Chen and Jing Xin Gu that they have wrongly, knowingly or recklessly, submitted VAT returns to tax officers of the LRA which returns were false or misleading in a material particular or omitted some information.

They also failed to disclose or declare the correct value of sales which the company has made in respect of the supplies Zheng Hong Chen had made to its customers.



Prosecutor, Advocate Lechesa Mahao, told the court that investigations in the matter have been finalised and they are ready to proceed with the case.

The case was postponed to next Tuesday for set down.

Itumeleng Khoete