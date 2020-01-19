Two Naleli ‘drug mules’ arrested in Ghana

MASERU-TWO Basotho women from Naleli have been in a Ghanaian jail for the past two months after they were caught with drugs.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said Lineo Matete and ’Mamothobi Shale, who trade in second-hand clothes, were arrested in Ghana on November 7.

They were arrested along with two Nigerian men suspected to be members of a drug cartel. Superintendent Mopeli said the two were in Johannesburg to buy their stock when they met a Nigerian

man who said they could buy cheap clothes in Ghana.

He said the man also told the two women to bring his own clothes.

He said the man allegedly offered to pay for their air tickets to Ghana and promised to pay them M5000 each for bringing his clothes. He also paid for their stay at a hotel.

Superintendent Mopeli said the women went to Ghana and checked into a pre-booked hotel as the man directed them. In the room they found several bags already packed with clothes.

He said shortly after they had checked-in the police arrived, searched their room and found drugs stashed in the bags.

Superintendent Mopeli said Matete and Shale appeared before the Ghana High Court on November 14, 28 and December 12 together with the two Nigerians.

“All the accused were remanded in custody,” he said.

He said it appeared the two women were duped to be drug mules. Indications so far are that the two thought that they were on a genuine assignment, he said.

‘Makhotso Rakotsoane