Two soldiers nabbed for swindling M-Pesa clients

MASERU – TWO soldiers were arrested by the police this week for allegedly swindling M-Pesa clients.

Deputy police spokesperson Sub-Inspector ’Mareabetsoe Mofoka confirmed to thepost last night that the two soldiers are behind the bars.

She said the suspects are assisting the police understand how they defraud M-Pesa subscribers.

“They are yet to appear before the courts,” she said.

The two suspects, all aged 33, are from Mokhotlong and Qacha’s Neck districts.



Sub-Inspector Mofoka said preliminary investigations had shown that the suspects register for M-Pesa with the Identification Documents (IDs) that they get on social media platforms.

Sub-Inspector Mofoka said the suspects have a knack of editing the messages from the M-Pesa accounts and replacing them with those that would enable them to commit fraud.

She said they target people with huge balances in the M-Pesa accounts so that they unlawfully take it for their own use.

She said those people would identify themselves as agents of Vodacom Lesotho.



And while being traced, they would throw away the sim card and buy new ones.

Sub-Inspector Mofoka said this kind of crime has been happening since 2015 but gained momentum recently.

Army spokesperson Captain Sakeng Lekola said he was not aware that there were soldiers who had been nabbed in connection with the crime.

“This has not reached my office,” he said.

The Vodacom Lesotho Commercial Manager, Malatola Phothane, said the crime of defrauding people through M-Pesa is tarnishing the image of the company.



“The M-Pesa subscribers will then approach us saying they have been swindled,” he said.

When this crime escalated, Phothane said they sent SMSes to their subscribers to alert them of the fraud.

He said they also ran radio programmes to sensitise their subscribers of the fraud.

With the Christmas season fast approaching, they are going to intensify their campaigns to educate their clients about the crime.

Majara Molupe