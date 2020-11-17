University student leader suspended

MASERU-THE battles at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) have escalated after a student leader was suspended for allegedly violating the institution’s Covid-19 regulations.



The suspension of Reatile Makateng, the Students’ Representative Council president, comes as some students and workers are demanding the ouster of Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Kananelo Mosito.

Justice Mosito, who is also the President of the Court of Appeal, has however said their demands and complaints are misdirected.



He told thepost last week that the demands were coming from a small group of employees controlled by some politicians. His decision to suspend Makateng is likely to add fuel to the raging fire.

On Tuesday the students threatened to boycott classes until Makateng is reinstated.



“No student will return to classes before our president’s suspension is withdrawn,” said SRC secretary general Thabiso Senyotong.

“If Makateng’s future is ruined then an injury to one is an injury to all. Let it be.” Senyotong said Justice Mosito has ignored their complaints about the online learning system which they believe is inefficient.



He said the system “imposed” on the students in March has woefully failed to “make things easy for students to learn and teachers to teach with efficiency”.

Senyotong also accused Justice Mosito of interfering in student politics affairs and spending too much time away from the university.

“He has interests in students’ politics to the extent that he holds meetings with students he favours,” he said.



“He is busy at the Court of Appeal and never gives us a chance to talk to him about serious matters of concern.”

Molemo Jae, who is in charge of justice issues in the SRC, said there is evidence that the online system cannot meet the students’ needs.

Jae said in the past two weeks two students tried to commit suicide due to depression.



“There are two students who have been taken to Mohlomi (a psychiatric hospital) due to the problems caused by the management, especially our Vice Chancellor,” he said.

“The school must find efficient and conducive methods of teaching and learning,” he said.



Motlalepula Thuube, a lecturer at the NUL, said Makateng’s suspension “has shocked and enraged the entire campus because it is pointless”.

Thuube said he recalls that back in the 1980s when they were students at the NUL with Professor Mosito who was the SRC president “we were-together beaten during the army government”.



“I am so shocked that he is doing the same,” Thuube said.

“We were ruled by the military but today he is hurting students ruining their future,” he said.

He said they are also not happy that Makateng was singled out amongst other SRC members.



The student union also wrote to all the university staff, particularly course coordinators and faculty staff, to stop giving tests and assignments to students.

In his letter Justice Mosito accused Makateng of organising “a huge rally in excess of the number permissible under the Covid-19 Regulations 2020 on the campus”.



“It has come to the University’s realization that you, in stark contravention of the Student Handbook, article 16.1.8 (ii), you called on the students of the University to boycott classes with effect from February, 6th November 2020,” he said.



“The above two incidents threaten the efficiency and good order of the University, the maintenance and promotion of which, it is the responsibility of the Vice-Chancellor.”

The pressure on Justice Mosito to quit appears coordinated. The allegations from the students appear to be strikingly similar to those of the workers.

Nkheli Liphoto