Vaccine for Lesotho

MASERU-AT least 430 000 Basotho will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by April, according to the Director General for Health Services Dr Lucy Mapota-Masoabi.



In a memo sent to District Medical Officers last week which was seen by thepost, Dr Mapota-Masoabi said Lesotho will be fully subsidised for the vaccine to immunize 20 percent of the population.

The vaccine subsidy will be through the Gavi Covax Facility Advanced Market Commitment (AMC), Dr Mapota-Masoabi said.



The Covax AMC is an innovative financing instrument that will support the participation of 92 low and middle-income countries so they have access to donor-funded doses of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines.

The AMC says it will make sure that the most vulnerable in all countries are protected in the short-term regardless of income levels.

The Covax Facility is a global risk-sharing mechanism for pooled procurement and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.



Covax is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.



Dr Mapota-Masoabi’s memo says based on national projections from the Lesotho Bureau of Statistics 20 percent of Lesotho’s population would translate to 430 115 people.



“Should a Covax Facility AMC participating country want to target above 20 percent of the population (it) will need to finance the procurement of the vaccine,” the memo reads.

“Participating countries, such as Lesotho, will enter into a cost sharing agreement to procure the additional vaccine doses,” it said.



Dr Mapota-Masoabi said it is important to note that supplies will be limited at least for the whole of 2021, which means that not everyone can be vaccinated in 2021 and vaccines will be shipped to the country as they become available.



“As per the allocation framework developed under the Covax Facility each participating country will receive an initial shipment of three percent of their population, and 17 percent will be incrementally shipped as more supplies become available,” she said.

The memo also says the country would benefit by engaging in resource mobilisation efforts in order to purchase additional doses to cover more than 20 percent of the population.



It says that the Ministry of Health through support from technical experts is working on finalising the allocation criteria for the 20 percent.

“A decision has been made that health workers will be prioritised for the initial shipment of three percent of the 20 percent, and the 17 percent will be directed to the most vulnerable groups as informed by the epidemiological data.”



It also states that it is important to note that the country will have to make an informed decision of whether to target vaccinating the entire population, including children.

“There is currently not sufficient data to indicate if children will also need to be vaccinated for emergency purposes,” the memo reads.



“The already proven vaccine (Pfizer) is for people 16 years and older.”

It indicated that currently there are about five vaccine candidates in the last phase of the clinical trials adding that one vaccine candidate has been approved for emergency use,

The Mordena vaccine candidate will also apply for approval in the coming weeks.



The Minister of Health Motlatsi Maqelepo said they are yet to sit down as the ministry and have a clear strategy of how they are going to proceed with the vaccinations.

Maqelepo told thepost that this would depend on who is the most vulnerable but on the face of it, health workers are the most vulnerable.

“The epidemiological analysis that guides them on which people are most at risk will also assist them,” Maqelepo said.

“But we are yet to sit down and discuss (the matter.”

Nkheli Liphoto