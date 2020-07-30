Varsity accountant nabbed for fraud



MASERU-An accountant at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) has been nabbed for suspected fraud.

Philip Tefo Majara, who worked at the NUL’s Institute of Extra-Mural Studies (IEMS), is facing charges of fraud and corruption.

Majara appeared in the Maseru magistrate on Tuesday.



The prosecution alleges that Majara received tuition from students and failed to deposit it into the university’s bank account.

He is alleged to have committed the crime between 2011 and 2016 but it’s not clear how many such dubious transactions he made.



The allegation is that Majara was never supposed to receive the money because the university’s regulations don’t allow employees to collection tuition fees.



“At all material times, students at NUL were not allowed to pay any money at school but at Standard Lesotho Bank into one of the two university’s accounts which were given to the students,” the charge sheet says.

It is alleged after pocketing the money Majara then fiddled the records to give an impression that the college had received the money.



The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) alleges that Majara used his access to the computer records to make it appear as if the students had paid the fees into the college’s account. He then cleared their arrears and issued them with receipts.

Itumeleng Khoete