Violence rocks NUL

MASERU-National University of Lesotho (NUL) Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Kananelo Mosito yesterday summoned the police to drive out protesting students from the campus after they turned violent.

The students are demanding that Professor Mosito should resign.



They pelted buildings with stones and blocked roads at the campus.

Professor Mosito called the police and gave the students “15 minutes” to pack and leave or face the consequences.

There were no reported cases of injuries or arrests.

Professor Mosito told the students that it appeared they were not interested in studying and so should leave the campus within 15 minutes.

“When students no longer want to continue with their classes, the easiest way is to request them to go back home,” Professor Mosito said.



He also said the police immediately went into the campus after he called them.

“I direct all students to leave the university campus within 15 minutes and go back to their homes,” he said.

He added that police are there to maintain order as some students had decided to disrupt the operations of the university by throwing stones and destroying the university’s property.



“I request you to leave the campus with immediate effect.”

He said should there be any student there after 15 minutes it would be at their own risk.

The NUL SRC secretary general, Thabiso Senyotong, told thepost that they wrote a letter to Professor Mosito on Tuesday asking him to resign.

He said Prof Mosito was not fit to run the university.



“We also informed him of our Wednesday strike,” Senyotong said.

He said they did the right thing by informing the Vice Chancellor about their strike, “but we are surprised to see police with truncheons and guns here”.

He added that they were “marching within the premises of the university which is lawful under the university’s laws”.



“We were not singing in the streets but on our campus,” Senyotong said.

Senyotong added that they are aware that the Vice Chancellor is “the one stopping us from studying” when he instructed them to go home.

The students started boycotting classes four weeks ago. They accused Prof Mosito of failing to address their grievances which centered on online learning at the campus.



They say the online programme at the NUL was introduced from a top-down vantage point rather than from a bottom-up perspective.

The students also demanded that the Vice Chancellor should withdraw the suspension of their SRC president with immediate effect or else they wold boycott classes.



The NUL workers, who have since been joined by students, say Professor Mosito cannot serve both the university and the Court of Appeal where he is its president.

They complain that he was neglecting his duties at the university because of his commitments at the Court of Appeal.

They said this was particularly true at a time when students were writing their supplementary exams and graduation ceremonies had to be conducted online.



Meanwhile, the NUL community has also petitioned the NUL Council asking it to fire Professor Mosito.

They also implored that an amicable solution should be found and suggest that stakeholders should meet to resolve issues surrounding the university.

They said Prof Mosito should choose between being the substantive Vice Chancellor and the President of the Court of Appeal.



“The office of the registrar has failed to perform its duties diligently and the renewal of her contract was default, we recommend her immediate dismissal,” the workers said.

The petition also proposes that a single panel that deals exclusively with recruitment issues be formulated comprising all stakeholders from the non-teaching cadres.



They also recommended all vacant positions should be advertised and the requirements adhered to as stipulated by the advert.

Professor Mosito, who is also the President of the Court of Appeal, has however said their demands and complaints are misdirected.

Speaking at the NUL yesterday during the strike, he said the NUL Act allows him as a Vice Chancellor to maintain law and order on the campus and even throughout the university.

Nkheli Liphoto