Vodacom appoints new MD

MASERU – VODACOM Lesotho has appointed Mohale Ralebitso as its new Managing Director starting from Tuesday.

Ralebitso is an experienced business leader with over 24-years’ experience in the fields of telecommunications, marketing and financial services.



Ralebitso’s business acumen was displayed while he was a director of corporate affairs at the Old Mutual Emerging Markets, managing executive for Absa Private Bank and as CEO of the Black Business Council (BBC).

He has also held executive and non-executive director roles at the Association for Communication and Advertising Agencies, Absa Rewards Company, Absa Trust, Absa Insurance and Financial Advisors, and Old Mutual Foundation.



He currently serves as the chairman of Redemption Capital Holdings, Repassen18, Marble Tech, Workers Life Assurance and Insurance and Wunderman Thompson South Africa.

Ralebitso holds a Bachelor’s Executive degree in Political Science and completed the senior programme from Harvard Business School.



Meanwhile, Vodacom Foundation on Tuesday this week distributed 67 eco stoves that cost M1 700 each to World Vision.

“The stoves are very easy to use and I tried one myself, they made minimum fuel,”



Tšepo Chaotsane, the Executive Innovation Director, said during the hand-over ceremony.

This contemporary eco stove not only has a stylish modern design, but is also packed with the best clean burning technology, producing far fewer emissions than an open fire.



Speaking on behalf of the World Vision, Mamello Tsekoa, the Manager of Humanitarian Emergency Affairs, said they are very happy and thank Vodacom for the donation of eco stoves as they are not only the ecological alternative to a more traditional wood burner but they also assist to keep chimney clear with far less smoke than their inefficient counterparts.

“To me it’s not only stove, it’s more than stove because it has many benefits,” Tsekoa said.

Rosalia Tšemane