Warder arrested over murder

MASERU – A prison warder has been arrested for allegedly providing bullets to a thug who murdered a policeman in Peka, Leribe, last week.

The warder, Tlali Lepitsi, is said to have given bullets to his brother who was angry that a villager who is also a policeman had tipped off his colleagues about his criminal activities.

The brother, according to the police, shot and killed the police officer last Friday.



Police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector ’Marearabetsoe Mofoka, told thepost that a day before the shooting they had received a tip-off that there were heavily armed men somewhere in Leribe.

Acting on the tip-off the police rushed to the village and confronted the armed gang.



A police officer was injured during the gun-fight while their car got damaged. Two men were arrested during the scuffle.

A day after the confrontation, Lepitsi’s brother shot the police officer who he suspected had provided information to the police.

Sub-Insp Mofoka said Lepitsi is now in police custody awaiting trial.

She said they suspect that Lepitsi provided the bullets that were used by his brother to attack the police officer.



“He was arrested together with his other relative who had a prior knowledge that their brother was going to kill but never reported that to the police,” Sub-Insp Mofoka said.

“Police officers had received information that there were people who were moving around with guns that’s when the police officers went to block the road at the place called Mabenkeleng,” she said.



She said as they were at the roadblock, a car came and all of a sudden one person came out and began to shoot.

Two men have since appeared in court charged with attempted murder and malicious damage of a police car.

The Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) spokesperson Ntomane Pheko said he was unaware of the incident.

’Malimpho Majoro