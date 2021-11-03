Warehouse burnt to ashes

MASERU – A warehouse in the Maseru Industrial Area owned by Chinese businessmen was burnt to ashes yesterday.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.

The disaster exposed the incapacity of the fire brigade which could not help because its vehicle was still being repaired.

A member of the Chinese Association in Lesotho, Barry Gu, said they called the police for hours but did not get any help.

He said instead of sending a water tank the police only sent them a “normal vehicle with a few officers”.



“We had to use small gardening pipes to extinguish the fire,” Gu said.

“We believe there was an electrical fault somewhere but let us wait for the fire department to make their official report,” he said.

He said the owner of the warehouse had fled with his family when the fire started.

He said they were told later that the police water tanker was at a garage for repairs.



“We need support from the government, and they can do better,” Gu said.

Gu said there was money in the warehouse that was used for daily operations.

The warehouse is owned by several Chinese businessmen to store blankets, gumboots, clothing and some shoes.

Nkheli Liphoto