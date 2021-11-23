Water crisis shuts down clinic

QACHA’S NEK -THE Sehlaba-Thebe health centre in Qacha’s Nek has been forced to shut down due to a serious shortage of water.

The government-run clinic serves the whole of Sehlaba-Thebe, some 112 kilometres from Qacha’s Nek town.

There is no other health centre in that area. The decision to shut down the clinic has left thousands of villagers stranded.

Qacha’s Nek District Administrator Mantsi Tseane confirmed that the clinic was shut down last Friday over water shortages.



“I do not want you to say it has shut down because we are in the process of solving the problem,” Tseane said.

He said there is a dispute between the health centre and the community over the water source.

He said the water source supplying the clinic with water is from the community.



And when the water becomes scarce, the community cuts off the water for the clinic.

This makes life extremely difficult for the nurses who stay at the health centre.

Tseane said the nurses told him that they would not go to work until the problem has been solved.

Some services that need water at the health centre have also been compromised.



Tseane said the relevant stakeholders such as chiefs and councillors are set to meet next Wednesday to discuss the matter.

He said water woes in the area began sometime in June this year.

“Nurses told me that they would not go back to work until the problem has been solved,” Tseane said.

Health Ministry Public Relations Manager ’Mamolise Falatsa said they are aware of the closure of the clinic.



She said the closure of the health centre was triggered by the shortage of water in the area.

She said the district health management team had resolved to shut down the centre until the problem was solved.

A councillor in the area, Zisunele Roxa, said the health centre is between the two Electoral Divisions of Sekokoaneng and Mavoka.

Majara Molupe