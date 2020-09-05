Water woes

….Villagers battle to access clean water……

KORO-KORO-There is no time that 71-year-old ’Mathabang Tšosane dreads more than when she has to venture out to fetch water.

Every time she goes to the local well, she pictures the body of fellow villager, ’Mamosunyetsane Shale, which was found in the well.



Shale fell into the well three years ago while trying to fetch water.

The well, a round pit with a small concrete wall, is a danger to dozens of people, including the elderly and children, who rely on it for water. It is about 1.5 metres deep, with a radius of a just a metre.



Like other villagers, Tšosane has to kneel, with one hand supporting the body on the floor while the other holds a long rod tied to a container that is used to draw the water.

“I have to lie on my stomach and ask my grandchildren to hold my feet. Every time I go there I see that woman I saw in there and I become frightened,” Tšosane says.



She says due to the fear, she sometimes draws a small amount of water just enough for basics.

“As long as I manage to cook pap,” she says.

The closure of schools has made life a bit easier for Tšosane as her children help her by carrying small buckets.



She says now that schools are to reopen as government eases the Covid-19 lockdown, she is worried she will struggle to get enough water supplies for her chores.

Sometimes she avoids using the well and travels to the Koro-Koro River.

“But it is too far. I spend over an hour just going there. I have to wake up early to find water in the river,” she said.



“The government should feel pity for us,” she said, noting that the village has been struggling to access water for years.

“I have been voting since childhood and now I have grey hair but still there is no difference.”



She says she does not even understand why they are suffering so much yet the Metolong Dam, which supplies water to towns as far as Teya-Teyaneng and the capital, Maseru, is close-by.

Another elderly villager, Tebelo Makeka, has taken to some unorthodox measures to save water: she no longer gives water to thirsty passersby.

“It is in rare cases that I have water readily available,” Makeka said.

She says she walks for three hours to get to the river.



“I remember seeing a dead dog in there and after that I no longer felt comfortable drinking from the river,” she said.

Yet she still does.

“I wish I had a choice.”



She says it was easier when she was younger.

“Now it is very difficult to climb that mountain as my knees have been giving me problems”.

She says at times she buys a 20-litre bucket of water for M3 and has to pay people who carry it for her to her home.



The chief of Mokema, Chief Teketsi Maama, said Shale’s death three years ago is still a shock to his people.

Chief Maama said this has affected villagers badly and they tried to seek assistance for more reliable water sources from the government to avoid more such disasters happening. To date, their efforts have been in vain.

He said the former Water Minister, Samonyane Ntsekele, once passed by while going to launch a water project in a nearby village.



Ntsekele provided the village with water tanks but the Rural Water Supply only filled the tanks once.

“It has since been a challenge how we fill them,” he said.

He says they resorted to paying M2 but only a few in the village could afford that.



“We could not continue with that as it seemed like a mission impossible,” Chief Maama said

He said some villagers fetch water from the river, others buy the precious liquid within the village while others go to Mahlabatheng, a village five kilometres away.



The Mokema Councillor, Mpole Ralitjeleng, said the entire community council of St Joseph is battling with a serious water scarcity.

The Alliance of Democrats (AD) MP for Koro-Koro, Thuso Litjobo, has commended Water Minister Nkaku Kabi for launching a water project at Ha-Ramaqhanyane, saying this indicates that other villages in the constituency will be helped soon.



However, Litjobo says the constituency is still badly affected by water scarcity.

“It can only be easier if we as MPs contribute with tanks to be filled with water… such a miserable life,” Litjobo said.



He said villagers have been pestering the Rural Water Supply with requests for water for a long time and he hopes the project launched in Ha-Ramaqhanyane will end the nightmare.

“We won’t forget that a woman died while trying to fetch some water there,” he said.



The Koro-Koro MP, Motebang Koma, says he is hopeful that the promise of water provision made a year ago will be fulfilled to Mokema, Ha-Molapo, where Shale died.

“Maybe that expectation will be relooked at and free the residents from water challenges as this hinders them from planting vegetables,” Koma said.



He said it is time his All Basotho Convention (ABC) party fulfilled its election promises such as water provision.

“We look like liars when the government doesn’t respond,” he says. “Empty promises were made.”



Minister of Law, Professor Nqosa Mahao who is a resident of Mokema, took Water Minister Kabi to Mokema immediately after launching the Ha-Ramaqhanyane project for him to witness the plight of the people there.

Professor Mahao bemoaned the fact that the water tanks were only filled once.



“We will no longer tolerate this,” he said. “These tanks should be filled for people to live comfortably.”

Professor Mahao says the only mark that shows the government visited Mokema is the decorated grave of a former minister, Salemone Moerane.

“This was the only development project left by the government,” he says, mockingly.



He says when he heard that Kabi was going to Koro-Koro, he accompanied him so that he could “hijack” him to Mokema.

“I am satisfied to see work in progress already (in Ha-Ramaqhanyane),” he said, adding: “This will restore the villager’s dignity as water is life.”

Water Minister, Nkaku Kabi, promised to use government trucks to regularly supply water to villagers.



“It will be a temporary solution while we will still be looking for a permanent one,” he said.

’Mapule Motsopa