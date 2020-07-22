When art is therapeutic

MASERU-WHEN he is not saving lives, Thabo Qhobosheane draws.

Qhobosheane, a graduate of the Paray School of Nursing, is a self-taught visual artist specialising in portraits sketched using charcoal and pencil.

“Drawing for me is like therapy. I forget about everything else when I spend time doing what I am passionate about,” Qhobosheane says.



Apart from doing commissioned portraits, he also does portraits that are mostly inspired by beauty, emotions, culture and every day happenings in the society.

“As a child, I would always draw cartoons and cars but at that time I was not passionate about it,” he says.



He says it was only in December last year when he began to take drawing more seriously.

“I took my daughter’s drawing book and pencil and started drawing my first realistic drawing. That day I discovered my greatest talent for drawing and my love for it grew,” he says.



Since then, he would draw at any given opportunity and share his drawings with friends and colleagues.

He says he takes to the pencil when he knocks off from work around 4pm and sketches until late into the night.



He recalls a day when one of his colleagues, Thabo Maja, demanded a portrait of their former nursing manager that he had worked on.

“He said I should name my price. Since then, I started selling my artwork.”

“The most valuable for me is the artwork that has a story within. This kind opens my eyes and blows my mind,” Qhobosheane says.

He says he believes that people get attracted to art because “art is beautiful, it heals and motivates”.



He says he has sold a number of pieces in the past four months.

“I have not felt any competition yet.”

“My work stands out because I focus on minor details that some artistes tend to leave out. I also observe emotions of the person I am drawing then put them on paper with a pencil.”



He says his art mostly focuses on women as they are able to show emotions than men.

“I enjoy adding details to my art work more than anything and I strongly recommend that art should be funded,” he says.

He says his favourite Nigerian artist, Arinze Starnley, has played a vital role in inspiring him in his work.

“If it wasn’t for him, I would not have improved this much within a short period of time.”



He says the portrait that gave him much exposure was that of a local artist, Megahertz, also known as Ntate Stunna.

Qhobosheane says he aspires to own a gallery one day.

Also, he says he wants to teach youths how to draw using charcoal and pencil.



He says the support he has been getting from his family, friends, colleagues and social media platforms has elicited positive feedback.

“It keeps me pushing harder,” he says.

“I have been getting compliments from some other artists,” he says.

’Mapule Motsopa