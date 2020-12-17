When babies have babies

MASERU-WHEN 16-year-old ’Mamphethe* learnt that she was pregnant, she thought of ending it all.

Thankfully, she never mustered the courage to go through with the act.

And when she informed her boyfriend that she was pregnant, he was excited and even suggested marrying her.



“I didn’t want to get married because I still wanted to go back to school,” she says.

Eventually ’Mamphethe had to drop out of school to look after her baby. She says her pregnancy was not an easy one.

“I got sick often so I couldn’t concentrate in class,” she says, adding that after giving birth she thought things would be much easier.



“As a daughter-in-law, I am still expected to do house chores even though I haven’t fully recovered. I hardly rest because my baby hardly sleeps at night.”

Motherhood was so tiring for her to the extent that her mother-in-law even suggested that they give the baby lithootse tsa matekoane (dagga seed) to soothe her.

She rejected the suggestion outright.



Another teenage mother, Moroesi*, 15, has a four-months-old baby.

“I am sad because I am still young and I didn’t think I would leave school because of pregnancy,” she said.



“Worse the father of my baby has not been supportive.”

Moroesi says marriage is out of question because she is still very young. All she wants is to go back to school.

“I would rather continue with my studies and with the support I get from my family I think I will manage regardless of the pains I have suffered,” she says.



She says her age-mates should refrain from engaging in sex until they are much older.

Selebalo, 15, who is eight months pregnant, says she can’t wait to deliver as the pregnancy is taking a toll on her, physically and emotionally.

She says she fled her home in Matelile where she was staying with her grandmother. She accuses her grandmother of mistreating her.



Selebalo says she tried to terminate the pregnancy when she was four months pregnant using herbal concoctions but failed.

“I couldn’t take it anymore and wanted to abort the pregnancy,” she says. “I however did not have the money for the abortion.”

Her boyfriend has denied responsibility leaving her to deal with the pregnancy on her own.

thepost spoke to these girls in Maseru this week following reports of an upsurge in teenage pregnancies.



Parliamentary Social Cluster chairman, Fako Moshoeshoe, told this newspaper that there have been reports of teenagers engaging in unprotected sexual intercourse during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“They took advantage of the schools’ closure and prioritised sex,” he said.

He said in case of a second wave of the pandemic, they have to find ways to keep children busy to steer them away from resorting to sex.

“They need several activities to keep them busy and we have to be prepared to stop that,” he said.



The principal of Lesia High School, Mathafeng Moteuli, says they have had at least 50 teenage girls dropping out of school since schools resumed in November.

Four of these were in Grade 12, while 35 girls were in Grade 10 with another 11 girls in Grade 11.

Moteuli said their policy allows girls who fall pregnant to continue with their education.



“It is both the parents and children’s choice not to come back but we still encourage them not to let their children quit,” he says.

He says they sometimes engage lay counsellors and link up with nearby clinics to educate students about the dangers of teenage pregnancy.

He says the programme has had a very positive impact on students with just one student falling pregnant last year.

Moteuli blamed the Covid-19 lockdown for the upsurge in teenage pregnancies.



“We were unable to call counsellors due to Covid-19 restrictions,” he says.

The St James High School principal, ’Masetho Matalasi, says there are five cases of external students at her school who have fallen pregnant.

She said only one of the pregnant girls has agreed to continue with her studies.



“We are still encouraging the rest to come back to school as we want to provide education for all as per the ministry’s policy,” Matalasi says.

Matalasi says their focus is to teach teenagers about the importance of school adding they do not encourage students to use contraceptives.

Instead, the students should avoid sex and focus on their education, she says.



This is a battle the school is apparently losing, judging by the rise in cases of teenage pregnancies.

“We have had cases of students giving birth in class,” she says.

The Ministry of Education’s CEO of Secondary Education, ’Mabakubung Seutloali, says the ministry is still to work out a policy to address the issue of teenage pregnancies.



The ministry is however currently working on an integration policy with the help of the UNFPA.

She says the policy will be available in March 2021.

Seutloali says studies had shown that the most affected were students in secondary schools from the age of 13 upwards.

“We tend to say such children are old but they are not yet mature and they still need assistance to make the right decisions,” Seutloali says.



She says peer clubs at schools are meant to help students resist peer pressure.

She says 30 percent of students in Grade 10 had dropped out of school this year.

The Ministry of Health’s Adolescent Health Programme Manager, ’Mathato Nkuatsana, says they have a comprehensive sex education curriculum which they run in conjunction with the Ministry of Education.

She said they also have adolescent health corners at district level which offer friendly services to adolescents without being judgmental.



Nkuatsana says they ensure that their services are multi-sectoral because there are so many contributing factors that lead to teenage pregnancy.

She says teenagers are at high risk as their bodies have not yet fully developed.

“Their care has to be unique – three times more than what’s offered to others as there are more complications,” she says.



In order to reduce teenage pregnancies, “all our interventions have to be implemented well and all stakeholders should play their role”.

The UNFPA Programme Officer for Adolescents and Youths, ’Maseretse Ratia, says early and unintended pregnancies were quite prevalent in Lesotho.

She says unintended pregnancies had their own consequences such as unsafe abortions.



The teenage girls also suffer from social problems which include conflicts in families, discrimination as well as stigma at the community level.

Some become suicidal, she says.

“The consequences are not just immediate but there are also long-term ones,” she says.

She said the Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) topic is taboo in Basotho culture.



“But it is important for parents to learn about it and start communicating about issues of SRH with their children,” Ratia says.

She says “parents should learn that unless their children get the right information about issues of reproduction, they will get wrong information from the wrong people and they will find themselves making mistakes not knowing what they were supposed to have done differently.”

’Mapule Motsopa