Why Sekhametsi is listing



Sekhametsi Investment Consortium’s shareholders will soon vote on a proposal to list on the Maseru Stock Exchange. The company which has investments in telecommunications, manufacturing, property and financial services, will have its Annual General Meeting on June 13. Although the listing date will only be decided after the AGM, it is expected that shares will start trading on the Maseru Stock Exchange either later this year or early next year.

The plan is to list 20 percent of the company’s issued share capital. The listing will however be preceded by a bonus issue and a share split that will also be approved by the shareholders. In the following interview, Leboela Lebete, the chairman of Sekhametsi, briefly explains why it’s important for the company to list.

What is listing?

This is simply the process of putting the company’s shares on a regulated platform on which they are traded publicly. Put simply it means you are putting the shares on an open market where willing buyers can meet willing sellers or vice-versa. It is not different to any other market except that in this case you are trading a company’s shares.

A share here means a portion of the company. The trading of the shares is open to everyone but it’s done through regulated brokers. Listing means you are subjecting a company to appropriate performance, governance and management regulations. By listing you are able to get a fair value of the shares.

Why is Sekhametsi listing?

We want to broaden the company to make it more inclusive. Listing means everyone can buy your shares on the market at a price that is determined by demand and supply. Listing is also an attractive way of raising the capital we need for our upcoming expansion.

We are also looking at improving brand awareness and enhancing the company’s profile. All those are considerations that have gone into making this proposal to the shareholders. They are all important to the company.

Have you decided on the price of each share?

We have an idea but that will be finalised once there is an independent valuation. It is however important to note that we still have to get shareholders’ approval before we even start talking about the price of each share. They are the people who will decide the way forward at the upcoming AGM.

Once the shares are listed their price will be determined by several factors. There are economic conditions to consider. There is also the important issue of demand and supply. Then there is the performance of the company. Equally crucial is the market perception about the company.