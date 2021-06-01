The story of the Queen

MASERU – THE greatest asset Queen ’Masenate Mohato Seeiso has is not her title or social status but the tender compassion she shows to the vulnerable ones.

Even as a young Christian child, Queen ’Masenate would extend mercy to the poor and vulnerable in society.

That was way before she had even met King Letsie III.



When the opportunity presented itself, she would spread her palms and support the weak.

Her Christian-trained conscience guided her as a young girl to open her heart and her ears of tender compassion so that she heard the cries of those who needed help.



When she was a student at Machabeng International College in the mid-1990s she was already engaged in community service with the Angela School for the Disabled and the Centre for the Blind.

It seems community service is her calling as she is now continuing with the good deeds as the Queen, a trait she displayed when she was barely in her teens.



She is involved in a variety of charitable projects, including being the patron of the Lesotho Red Cross Society, the SOS Children’s Village, and the Machabeng International College where she studied before becoming Queen.

In addition to her work with the charity for People with Disabilities, Queen ‘Masenate is generally interested in working with projects seeking to improve the voices of disabled people in Lesotho.

After the passing on of Queen Mother ’Mamohato Bereng Seeiso, her mother-in-law, in 2003 she took over as the patron of Hlokomela Bana Foundation (Take Care of Children), an association dedicated to looking after mainly orphaned and abandoned children.



The Queen has challenged members of the Hlokomela Bana Foundation to apply more concerted efforts towards transforming the lives of vulnerable and orphaned children.

She said this during an event held in Maseru where she indicated that by so doing, they will be attracting more companies and people of goodwill to donate to the foundation, thus making it easier for them to fulfill their mandate of helping the needy.



At the event, proceeds collected during her birthday celebration on June 29 were presented to the foundation.

Companies such as Avani Hotel-Lesotho and the Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) gave away cheques for M10 000 each, while Botho University gave away cheque for M3 500.

The Queen added that there are numerous organisations in the country giving back to the needy communities, expressing her heartfelt gratitude that the foundation was selected as a beneficiary.



Speaking on behalf of Hlokomela Bana Foundation, ’Mabataung Mokhathali, said the purpose of the foundation is to support Her Majesty’s efforts in helping needy children.

Mokhathali said that it does not belong to a certain group of people but belongs to all who aspire to achieve goals and objectives of Her Majesty in growing children.

She called upon more Basotho women to join them.



According to her, Hlokomela Bana does not work with only certain types of children in the country, but all those who are vulnerable and orphaned.

The Queen has a strong interest in enabling the work undertaken with HIV/AIDS patients and has been involved in several awareness programmes in Lesotho.



Since becoming Queen, she has become the patron of several charities and has worked to promote the work of projects related to HIV/AIDS.

Queen ’Masenate has also undertaken visits to a variety of AIDS projects around the country, including orphanages.

Queen ‘Masenate, 45, is the queen consort of Lesotho as the wife of King Letsie III.

She was the first commoner in modern history to marry into the Royal Family of Lesotho.

Queen ‘Masenate was born Anna Karabo Motšoeneng in Mapoteng in the Berea District, the eldest daughter of five children of Thekiso Motšoeneng and his wife ‘Makarabo.



She was christened Anna when she was baptized as a Catholic.

In 1990 Queen ‘Masenate enrolled at Machabeng International College in Maseru and studied there until 1996, completing an International General Certificate for Secondary Education and an International Baccalaureate Diploma.



In 1997 she attended the National University of Lesotho (NUL) where she studied for a Bachelor of Science degree.

Her studies were interrupted by her relationship with King Letsie III.

In October 1999, two years into her studies at the National University of Lesotho, she became engaged to King Letsie III.

They were married on February 18, 2000 in Maseru.

King Letsie III was at the time the only unmarried king in Africa.



The ceremony was conducted in the Setsoto Stadium by the late Archbishop Bernard Mohlalisi, with 40 000 people who included dignitaries such as the late Nelson Mandela, Festus Mogae, Bakili Muluzi and Prince Charles of the British Royal Family being present.



Queen ‘Masenate credited the Royal Family for making her welcome, in particular the influence of Queen ‘Mamohato, the Queen Mother.

Queen ‘Masenate and her mother-in-law grew closer together and the Queen found it difficult when the Queen Mother died in 2003, but praised her husband for supporting her at the time.



In an interview with one local newspaper in 2014, she said: “I like the fact that he listens when I advise him on various issues that are personal. For instance, I want him to be well-dressed for various functions. And, as the woman of the house, I also recommend a lot of things, food, music, movies and more educative television channels for all of us.”



The Queen said His Majesty is a very reserved, respectful, patient, wise and humble person and he is all that in a very sweet way.

These are the qualities he has sustained over the years, she said.

Queen ‘Masenate and King Letsie have three children – Princess Senate who was born on 7 October 2001, Princess ‘Maseeiso born on 20 November 2004 and Prince Lerotholi born on 18 April 2007.

Staff Reporter