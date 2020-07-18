12 named for online Olympiad

MASERU – The Chess Federation of Lesotho (CFL) is set to announce 12 players that will represent Lesotho at the 2020 FIDE Online Olympiad later this month.



The team will be revealed today with tournament slated to be held from July 22 until August 30.

The virtual Olympiad is a new global team competition introduced by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) after the main 2020 Chess Olympiad, scheduled for August in Russia, was moved to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Like the normal biannual event, the Online Olympiad will be contested by national chess federations affiliated to FIDE.

Each nation must pick a mixed format team with a minimum of three female players and two juniors.

The teams must include at least one Under-20 player (born in 2000 or later), at least two women and no less than one Under-20 girl.



Lesotho hosted its online qualifications on Tuesday and four places have already been taken by Tokelo Klaas, Tšephe Lebajoa, ‘Malehloa Likhomo and Mabololo Leboela which leaves only eight spots to fill.

Speaking yesterday, CFL spokesperson Selatela Khiba said players had to carry the cost of their online participation during the qualifiers.

However, the association will take over when the players enter the Online Olympiad and will provide internet connection for them.



“We have the results but they are not finalised, we have to sit down and look at them and select players that will represent the country. On Thursday we will announce the team,” Khiba said.

“In the qualifiers they had to carry the cost for having connection but the association will provide internet connection for the tournament.”



The players that participated in the qualifiers for the Open Section are Khalema Sechaba, Khanyapa Theko, Mohatlane Liteboho, Lekau Ramokotjo, Motlomelo Monaheng, Sekhoto Lehlohonolo, Lebakae Mojakisane and Mahommed George.



In the women’s section the participants were Taioe Reitumetse, Phera ‘Malillo, Bonolo Ntsielo, Thetsane Nteboheleng, Mcpherson Naleli, Molomo Mamotena, Ngatane Lieketseng and Letoao Ntšepiseng.

It remains to be seen which ones made the final team.

Tlalane Phahla