Bantu maintains unbeaten run

MASERU – Log leaders Bantu maintained their unbeaten run in the Econet Premier League with a 1-1 draw against Matlama on Sunday and they are looking to extend that record this weekend.

Although the Mafeteng giants felt they could have walked away with three points against ‘Tse Putsoa’ were it not for the heroic saves by Matlama’s shot stopper Monaheng Ramalefane, they are happy to move forward undefeated and have turned their attention to Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) whom they face on Sunday at Setsoto Stadium.

Despite a difficult start of the season, LDF have managed to turn their campaign around in recent weeks.

Motheo Mohapi’s charges have won three of their last four league games, including a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a high-flying Linare side last weekend.

‘Sohle-Sohle’ are now up to eighth and will provide a stern test for Bantu.

Any match between Bantu and LDF is always tightly-contested and every time they face-off sparks always fly.

Bantu say they are taking things one game at a time as they march towards their first league title under Bob Mafoso.

Bantu say their unbeaten run is an incentive for any team they face to bring their ‘A-game’ and want to be the first to inflict a defeat on their record this season.

The gap between Bantu and Matlama remains 12 points after the draw they played and ‘A Matšo Matebele’ know they are within touching distance of claiming a third league championship in the last four years.

For Matlama, Sunday’s draw was a missed opportunity to close the gap on Bantu and there is an acceptance from the club that things have to go miraculously wrong for Mafoso and Bantu for ‘Tse Putsoa’ to have a chance to retain their Econet Premier League crown.

This weekend Matlama face a tough test of their own against top-flight debutants Lifofane who have made a name for themselves by getting results against the league’s big clubs.

Lifofane are sitting pretty in fourth place on the log and they recently completed a league double over Lioli and held Matlama to a draw in the sides’ first round meeting in Butha-Buthe.

In other Econet Premier League games this weekend, Halemakale Mahlaha’s Likhopo travel to Teyateyaneng on Saturday to take on his former employers, Lioli.

Both teams failed to win last weekend playing to 0-0 and 1-1 draws in their respective matches.

Only three points separate the sides on the table and with Lioli still inconsistent under their new coach Morena Ramorebodi, Mahlaha and Likhopo will feel they have a chance to get a result.

In their last two games Lioli lost to Lifofane and drew with Kick4Life.

Saturday’s game presents ‘Tse Nala’ a chance to get back to winning ways and they are still in contention for the top four finish this season. A win could put Lioli one point behind fourth-placed Lifofane and third-placed Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) in the standings.

Weekend fixtures:

Saturday (15:00)

Matlama vs. Lifofane (Setsoto Stadium)

Lioli vs. Likhopo (Teyateyaneng)

LMPS vs. Linare (PTC)

Sunday (15:00)

Bantu vs. LDF (Setsoto Stadium)

Swallows vs. LCS (Nyokosoba)

Kick4Life vs. Sefotha-fotha (LCS)

Liphakoe vs. Lijabatho (Quthing)

Tlalane Phahla